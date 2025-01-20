XO, Kitty's Anna Cathcart reveals if Kitty will end up with Yuri in season 3

XO, Kitty's Anna Cathcart reveals if Kitty will end up with Yuri in season 3. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Does Kitty end up with Yuri in XO, Kitty? Here's what Anna Cathcart has said about their future.

XO, Kitty season 2 fully explores Kitty's crush on Yuri but the ending has left fans wondering what's next for the pair.

At the end of XO, Kitty season 1, Kitty discovers that she has romantic feelings for Yuri and comes out to her dad. The season then wraps up with Kitty finding out that Yuri is back with her ex Juliana and Min Ho confessing to Kitty that he is in love with her. XO, Kitty creator Jenny Han later confirmed on social media that Kitty is bisexual.

As a result, fans were desperate to see if Kitty would end up with Yuri in XO, Kitty season 2. Now, Kitty actress Anna Cathcart has opened up about the season's dramatic ending and whether or not Kitty and Yuri are endgame.

WARNING: XO, Kitty season 2 spoilers below

Who does Yuri end up with in XO, Kitty season 2?

Unfortunately for Kitty and Yuri shippers, the two characters do not end up together in season 2. Kitty initially tries to hide the fact that she's in love with Yuri and dates a character named Praveena. However, both Praveena and Yuri's girlfriend Juliana realise that there's something between Yuri and Kitty.

It all culminates at a dramatic ski trip where Juliana and Praveena discover that Yuri and Kitty kissed in secret. Both couples break up but Yuri decides to work on herself instead of starting a new relationship with Kitty. Meanwhile, it becomes evident that Min Ho and Kitty still have chemistry together.

The season ends with Kitty realising she has feelings for Min Ho. When Kitty finds out that Min Ho is going on tour with his brother that summer, they share a romantic hug and then Kitty asks if she can join him on tour.

All signs point to Kitty and Min Ho getting together but what about Kitty and Yuri?

Who does Yuri end up with in XO, Kitty season 2? Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Tudum about whether or not there's still a chance for Kitty and Yuri to end up together, Anna had a pretty definitive response. She explained: “I know so many people are rooting for them, and I love to see that. I do think that storyline, at least for now, she’s kind of explored that. It’s not just about a crush — that has a lot more weight.”

However, XO, Kitty showrunner Jessica O’Toole was a little bit more vague. She told TVLine: "I don’t think that those things are ever over. At a certain point, the characters take you on their own journey and things present themselves and they almost feel like magic. Like you’re not coming up with it on your own."

She continued: "That’s what’s so great about coming-of-age shows, because young people do make decisions in different ways, and unexpected things happen. So with that kind of thing, my mindset is never say never."

Essentially, it may not be looking good for Kitty and Yuri now but nothing is set in stone.

What do you think? Who should Kitty end up with?

