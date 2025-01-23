Is Alex Kitty's brother in XO, Kitty? Here's who his birth parents actually are

Is Alex Kitty's brother in XO, Kitty? Here's who his birth parents actually are. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

XO, Kitty leaves fans wondering who Alex is related to and his real mom may surprise you.

XO, Kitty is back and, if you're new to the teen drama or need a recap, you may be wondering if Alex is Kitty's brother.

As soon as XO, Kitty debuted on Netflix in 2023, fans became obsessed with Kitty's chaotic love life. Whether you're team Min Ho or team Yuri, there's a ship for everyone. However, the show also explores other themes. For example, Kitty seeks to find out more about her late mother's past and season 2 has a dramatic talent show sub-plot.

Season 1 also introduces fans to a goofy Australian chemistry teacher named Alex Finnerty. We learn that Alex has moved to South Korea to find his birthparents, but who are they and is he related to any of the other characters?

Does Kitty have a brother in XO, Kitty?

Who are Alex's parents in XO, Kitty?

In XO, Kitty season 1, Kitty and Alex immediately bond over the fact that they're fishes out of water at KISS. They form a friendship and Kitty helps Alex find out who his birth parents are. Alex was adopted by white Australian parents as a baby. Through DNA ancestry, Alex figures out that Professor Lee is his father but is unsure who his mother is.

After finding a birth certificate under her mother's name, Kitty becomes convinced that Eve Song is Alex's mother. In other words, both Kitty and Alex are led to believe that they are siblings. However, this is all a misunderstanding. In reality, Yuri's mother Jina Lim is Alex's mother and Kitty and Alex learn this at the end of season 1.

Who are Alex's parents in XO, Kitty? Picture: Netflix

So how did Eve end up on Alex's birth certificate? Well, Jina was high school friends with Eve and she secretly put Eve's name on his birth certificate to cover up the fact that she was pregnant. Alex was born in Seoul in 1993 and Professor Lee and Jina immediately put him up for adoption.

Essentially, Alex and Kitty are not siblings but Alex and Yuri are! Alex takes on a lesser role in XO, Kitty season 2, however, we do see glimpses of him bonding with his birth father.

