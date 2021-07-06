When Was Too Hot To Handle Series 2 Filmed?

Too Hot to Handle series 2 was filmed in November 2020. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Too Hot to Handle series 2 not only had fans marvelling at the juicy antics of 10 singletons, in these wild times we’re living in, viewers want to know just when it was filmed.

Too Hot to Handle series 2 is just part of our summer evening TV bingeing.

With contestants like Emily Miller and Cam Holmes – who have since confirmed they’re still dating – the singletons on their paradise island, including Melinda Melrose and Peter Vigilante, kept us entertained for days.

The cast were lucky enough to spend weeks in a luxury retreat, simply having to refrain from any sexual interaction in order to win one contestant a big cash prize.

We probably speak on behalf of the nation when we we say we’ve been living vicariously through their getaway, but when was the show actually filmed? Here's the lowdown...

The Too Hot to Handle series 2 cast. Picture: Netflix

When was Too Hot to Handle series 2 filmed?

Given these bizarre new times we're living in (thanks to thy which shall not be named), fans wondered how on earth the cast were able to jet off and holiday in paradise for Too Hot to Handle series two.

But in a chat before the episodes dropped Emily filled us in on exactly when the season was filmed and for how long for.

Too Hot to Handle series 2 was filmed for five weeks across November and December 2020, with the cast returning to their respective homes just in time for Christmas.

Emily Miller spilled on when Too Hot to Handle was filmed. Picture: Netflix

Talking us through how she got signed up for the show, Emily spilled: “I got cast on Instagram, being told it was a show called 'Parties in Paradise'.

“I got told the premise was to hook up with guys, drink, do whatever… so I was like ‘this is right up my street, this is what I was made for’,

“But it turned out it was Too Hot to Handle.”

Emily added she was at first gutted to find out what she’d really signed up to, saying the noise of the all-seeing robot Lana was what made the penny drop.

The Too Hot to Handle series 2 cast got to vacay in paradise for five weeks. Picture: Netflix

She added: “I was devastated… as soon as I heard that bloody ‘ding’ oh my god…”

But it obviously didn’t turn out that bad, as Emily and Cam recently revealed they’re still very much together and have even moved in together!

Too Hot to Handle final episodes are streaming now on Netflix.

