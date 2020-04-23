Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Scrapped Heart Monitor Challenge In Now-Deleted Scene

Too Hot To Handle decided not to air the first challenge contestants took part in. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle has become one of the most popular shows to watch on Netflix and it turns out we missed out on watching one of the challenges between contestants.

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is the latest binge-watch show and it turns out we’ve been deprived of a scene which didn’t make the final cut.

Fitness and nutrition coach and contestant David Birtwistle revealed there was a workshop involving a heart monitor that challenged the cast’s level of self-control.

The singleton, who found love with Lydia Clyma near the end of the series, was partnered up with Essex beauty Chloe Veitch for the Love Island-style challenge.

He said to Metro: "There was one at the start we did that. We were in pairs and we had to try and get the other person’s heart rate up.”

David continued: "So if I had the heart monitor on, my responsibility was to remain calm and to control myself in various situations. We were given some fruit and we just had to eat the fruit.

"That was a really funny one.

"I was partnered with Chloe [Veitch] and she made me laugh so much as she was pretending to be an animal and making animal noises as she was eating.

"I did a terrible job of trying to keep my heart rate down.”

David Birtwistle and Chloe Veitch had a romance at the start of the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

The contestants took part in various challenges during their time in the lavish Mexican villa.

One task involved the singletons painting words on each other that they’d previously been called by others, which saw a lot of them gaining a deeper understanding of each other.

However, the entire experience was arguably a challenge as the dating series saw the contestants having to refrain from any sexual contact during their stay, which are rules that some didn’t follow through with, causing the prize fund to lower.

