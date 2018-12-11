Stranger Things Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Well, if this doesn't give us an excuse to just graze on Eggo, nothing will.

There's been a Demogorgon-shaped hole in our hearts ever since we binge-watched all of the second season since it was released on Netflix in October, 2017.

Luckily for us, we're slowly getting details on what's happening in Hawkins, Indiana, for Stranger Things' third series. The biggest piece of the jigsaw so far is the brand new trailer starring fan favourite Steve inside 'Starcourt Mall'

WARNING: You may encounter spoilers. But luckily, you won't come across any Mind Flayers.

When will shooting begin for 'Stranger Things' Season 3?

If we're going by Millie Bobby Brown's Instagram account, it looks like the filming (or at least the pre-production) of season three of 'Stranger Things' began on the 22nd April 2018. MBB posted this snap with director Shawn Levy and instantly racked up over 3 million likes.

When Will 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Air?

While the third season has been given the green light, no official release date has been given yet, but it is rumoured to be on your screens by late 2018, or early 2019.

Halloween played a key-role in the previous season of 'Stranger Things', and if they follow suit, expect to see an October release.

Who Is In The 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Cast?

Again, this is all pretty fresh, so no cast members have officially been announced, but you can bet your Eggos that the old cast will return, including:

Millie Bobby Brown - Eleven

Gaten Matarazzo - Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin - Lucas Sinclair

Finn Wolfhard - Mike Wheeler

Noah Schnapp - Will Byers

David Harbour - Chief Hopper

Winona Ryder - Joyce Byers

Natalie Dyer - Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton - Jonathan Byers

Sadie Sink - Max

Priah Ferguson - Erica Sinclair

Maya Hawke - Robin

Lucas's sister Erica, played by Priah Ferguson, will be getting a larger part in the show after impressing fans with her hilarious segments during Season 2. Speaking to Yahoo, one half of the show's writers Ross Duffer said, “There will definitely be more Erica in Season 3.

He added, "That is the fun thing about the show — you discover stuff as you’re filming. We were able to integrate more of her in, but not as much you want because the story [was] already going. ‘We got to use more Erica’ — that was one of the first things we said in the writers’ room.”

Are There Any New Characters In 'Stranger Things' Season 3?

There sure are! In fact Season 3 will see the introduction of Maya Thurman Hawke as Robin. Maya has previously starred in 'Little Women' and she's set to make quite the impact in Season 3 of 'Stranger Things'.

Maya is the daughter of iconic Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, so there will be plenty of eyes on her when she makes her debut in Hawkins.

Cary Elwes is going to be appearing as the "handsome, slick, and sleazy, Mayor Kline" who is "more concerned with his own image than with the people of the small town he governs."

Jake Busey has been cast as Bruce "a journalist for The Hawkins Post with questionable morals and a sick sense of humour."

What Will Happen In 'Stranger Things' Season 3?

Shawn Levy, the producer behind the Netflix series, recently spoke to Glamour, and dished some details on the much-hyped third season.

We all know Will's had some rough time - from being tortured by a smoky monster to throwing up weird slug fellas in the sink, he hasn't had it easy. But apparently the writers are "giving him [Will] a break". This doesn't mean that Noah's character will get off easy - he'll be forced to deal "with forces of evil that are new".

The Duffer Brothers also want to further the bromance of the decade, by seeing Dustin and Steve become closer, and have an almost brotherly-like relationship. We can't wait to see them beat up demon-dogs together. N'AWH!

The episode titles have been released by Netflix, and they are:

Suzie, Do You Copy?

The Mall Rats

The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

The Sauna Test

The Source

The Birthday

The Bite

The Battle of Starcourt

How Much Are The 'Stranger Things' Cast Paid for Season 3?

According to TMZ, star Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) has negotiated a pay rise for season three, reportedly earning $350,000 per episode ($3.15 million across the nine new episodes).

Co-stars Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) are rumoured to be earning around $250,000 an episode.

Where Can I Watch 'Stranger Things' Season 3?

You'll be able to catch the show on Netflix just as you did with the first two seasons. Plus, if you wanna catch up on any of the previous instalments of 'Stranger Things', you can do it right there too!

Is Season 3 The Final Season Of 'Stranger Things'?

When 'Stranger Things' creators The Duffer Brothers spoke to Vulture about how long they envisage the show lasting they revealed that they were “thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out”.

So if they stick to that aim, Season 3 is going to be the second last season and we'll hopefully be lucky enough to get Season 4 sometime in 2020!



