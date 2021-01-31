Why Rufus Hound Isn’t On Dancing On Ice This Weekend

Rufus Hound is isolating before he returns to Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Rufus Hound is skipping Dancing on Ice this weekend, the third celebrity who has had to pull out of a live show.

Rufus Hound missed Dancing on Ice last Sunday and he’s due to miss it once again this weekend as he continues to self-isolate.

The comedian came into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, meaning he’s in the midst of isolating for 10 days.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed to Capital Rufus will not be on this week’s episode as his isolation period isn’t up just yet.

Rufus Hound and skating partner Robin Johnstone won the golden ticket in week one. Picture: ITV/YouTube

He also had to miss last week’s episode, where he wasn’t scheduled to perform but would have been watching his co-stars from the rink side, but it’s likely he’ll be back on the series next week.

ITV said in a statement last week: "This week Rufus Hound came into contact with someone outside of the show who tested positive for Covid-19.

"This means, following Government guidelines, he will isolate for 10 days. We are hoping to welcome him back to the ice soon."

In the first week of Dancing on Ice, Rufus and skating partner Robin Johnstone were put straight through to week three after being awarded the golden ticket by the judges.

Rufus Hound is isolating after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19. Picture: Getty

This week’s episode is the first time all of the celebrities will skate on the same night.

However, a couple more familiar faces will be missing as well as Rufus.

Billie Faiers is skipping the show due to a family bereavement while Denise van Outen has had to quit the competition entirely due to injury.

She will be replaced by Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler.

