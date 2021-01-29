Why Billie Faiers Is Not Performing On Dancing On Ice This Week

Billie Faiers is missing Dancing on Ice while she grieves the loss of her nan. Picture: Billie Faiers/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Billie Faiers will not skate on Dancing on Ice this Sunday.

Billie Faiers will miss Dancing on Ice on Sunday (31 January) due to a family bereavement.

The reality star’s beloved grandmother Nanny Wendy has died aged 77 so Billie will be taking a break from the skating competition as she, sister Sam and mum Sue, grieve the loss of their nan.

Where Is Dancing On Ice Filmed? Location Of 2021 Series Revealed

An ITV spokesperson said: “Sadly due to a family bereavement this week Billie Shepherd is taking a break from the ice and won't be on Sunday's show.

Billie Faiers' beloved grandmother 'nanny Wendy' has died. Picture: Instagram

"We look forward to her returning next week and send her all of our love at this sad time."

Billie and Sam had a close relationship with their nan, who is mum to their biological father Lee Faiers.

According to the MailOnline, Sam and Billie’s grandmother died after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Billie Faiers will be back on the ice on the 7th February. Picture: Billie Faiers/Instagram

The sisters have stayed silent on social media the past few days as they grieve the heartbreaking loss.

It comes after Billie’s DOI co-star Rufus Hound has also had to pull out of the next episode, as he remains in isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Denise van Outen had to quit the series this week, after falling during rehearsals and seriously injuring her shoulder – she will be replaced by Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News