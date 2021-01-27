Where Is Dancing On Ice Filmed? Location Of 2021 Series Revealed

27 January 2021, 16:28

Dancing On Ice is filmed in the south of the UK.
Dancing On Ice is filmed in the south of the UK. Picture: ITV

Dancing On Ice 2021 has kicked off with an all-star list of celebs joining the line-up, but where is the ITV show filmed?

Dancing On Ice 2021 has brought us an incredible list of contestants including Capital’s very own Sonny Jay, Billie Faiers and Jason Donovan, to name a few.

The ITV series has continued to go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic, but a lot of changes have been made to ensure safety whilst filming.

Since the series first aired earlier this month, fans have been wondering where filming has been taking place.

So, where is Dancing On Ice filmed?

Capital's Sonny Jay is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2021.
Capital's Sonny Jay is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2021. Picture: ITV

Where is Dancing On Ice 2021 filmed?

The competition is currently taking place at a purpose-built rink at RAF Bovingdon in Hertfordshire.

The show was previously filmed at the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios, Hertfordshire, when it first aired back in 2006, before it was changed in 2018.

Measurements have been put in place to ensure social distancing during filming.
Measurements have been put in place to ensure social distancing during filming. Picture: ITV
Dancing On Ice is filmed in Hertfordshire.
Dancing On Ice is filmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: ITV

In order to make the series COVID-safe, ITV has put a number of measures in place to make sure everyone can maintain social distancing throughout filming.

Judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill have now been separated by perspex screens between them, rather than being sat side by side.

The show’s live audience has also been removed.

The celebs and their professional skate partners had to form bubbles together back in October, while they were given access to their own ice rink to ensure all contestants were kept separate.

