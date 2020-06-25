Normal People Special Episodes: Plot, Release Date And Spoilers

Normal People is dropping brand-new extra episodes. Picture: PA

Normal People is set to return for two special episodes, but when is it out and what will it be about?

BBC hit drama Normal People is making its comeback to our screens for two new episodes.

The show proved to be extremely popular with fans after the 12-part series made its way on to BBC iPlayer during lockdown.

It went on to break the BBC’s streaming record as it became the most-watched show on their platform, with 6.75 million devices turning in to watch it, just two months after it first aired.

The series, which is based on a novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, had fans asking for more but it is unlikely for there to be another series as the book was stand alone - which is why these two extra episodes have sent fans into meltdown!

However, Sally’s other extremely successful novel, Conversations With Friends, is set to be adapted for TV, and we can't wait!

So, when can I watch the Normal People special and what will the episodes be about?

Normal People has become the most popular BBC Three show ever. Picture: PA

Normal People's special episodes release date

Normal People is returning to our screens on Friday, June 26.

What are the new Normal People episodes going to be about?

The specials, titled ‘Normal Older People’, will follow what happens to Connell and Marianne 40 years on from where the show left off.

Director Lenny Abrahamson is also returning to direct the two extra episodes, which will air on RTE Does Comic Relief in Ireland, with co-founder Richard Curtis telling a radio station: "There’s a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now.’

“I promise you, these are two very special bits.”

Are there any spoilers for the Normal People special?

All we know is that there will be a familiar face joining Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones, according to Richard Curtis.

He said there'll be a surprise guest star appearing in the new episodes and we can't wait to find out who!

