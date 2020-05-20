Normal People’s Paul Mescal Is ‘Excited’ To Date Again

Paul Mescal is single and ready to mingle. Picture: BBC Three/Hula

Paul Mescal has revealed he is ‘excited’ to start dating again.

The 24-year-old, who became an overnight heartthrob after starring as Connell in Normal People, made the comments during an appearance on the I’m Grand Mam podcast.

When asked if he’s looking forward to getting back on the scene, once lockdown is lifted, he replied: “I’m definitely looking forward to dating again.

“I’m trying not to think of how different it's all going to be now that people have seen Normal People.

“I’m trying not to think of it being weird because I think, we've been in lockdown for months and I've had no opportunity to meet somebody new or being remotely intimate with anybody."

Although Paul will no doubt have gorgeous gals queuing around the block for him, he wants people to know that ‘he is himself’ and not the character he portrays in the TV adaption of Sally Ronney’s 2018 novel.

He said: “I’m not Connell, nor do I want to be Connell. I'm totally different to him.

"Maybe what's sexy about Connell is he's that kind of classic back footed, aloof, smart. I'm definitely not back footed or aloof, and I'm not as smart as he is.

"This is a preface to anyone I will date in the future.”

Although he’s nothing like his character in real life, Paul has revealed in the past that he would like to experience a whirlwind romance just like Connell and Marianne’s.

He said: “I want to find something similar to Connell and Marianne, but only in the last chapter in the book when they have such a deep connection emotionally and physically.

“That might be a dragon that I might be chasing for a long time.”

