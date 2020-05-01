Everyone Is Thirsting Over Normal People’s Paul Mescal & Here’s Why

Paul Mescal has everyone swooning over his Normal People character Connell Waldron. Picture: PA/Getty

Normal People star Paul Mescal, who plays Connell Waldron, has been winning over fans since the show dropped during lockdown.

Normal People has completely taken over everyone’s lives as the latest binge-watch and the main guy Paul Mescal is definitely part of the reason why.

The 24-year-old actor plays Connell Waldron aka Marianne’s (Daisy Edgar-Jones') love interest in the twelve-part series, which has been adapted from Sally Rooney’s hit novel of the same name.

The Irish star has undoubtedly won the hearts of fans across the UK after just pretty much doing his job but we totally get the hype and are 100% on board!

If you’ve been scrolling through Twitter whilst watching, you’ll have seen the heaps of people already throwing themselves on to their screens to just get a closer look at the official heartthrob of lockdown.

Paul Mescal has won over fans as Normal People's Connell Waldron. Picture: Instagram

Tweet after tweet has shown us we’re not mad and the love for Connell’s character is just as normal as fresh air because everyone seems to be thirsting over him, which makes us feel slightly better about our crush.

However, you can’t simply scroll past these hilarious tweets and act like they don’t exist because some of them are so relatable, it hurts.

From his sensational Irish accent to his silver chain, we've seen everything there is to be hyped about him!

Let’s take a look at 7 of the funniest reactions of people thirsting over Paul Mescal aka Connell Waldron.

The guy who plays connell in normal people is SUCH a ride oh my god....... Paul Mescal if u are reading this i’m free literally every day after quarantine and would like to hang out please let me know if u can hang out with me any day that suits u cos i will be free — stop putting my tweets in ur articles (@RubezyK) April 26, 2020

I don’t think I’ve ever fancied anyone in my life as much as Connell in Normal People I’ve never felt like this before I’m fixing to write a fanfic — Paul Black (@paulbIack) April 26, 2020

Tonight we should clap for Connell Waldron's chain, an unacknowledged key worker of this pandemic https://t.co/zHcqVqVjiZ — annie lord (@annielord8) April 30, 2020

I think I have real feelings for Connell from Normal People — sc (@saoirsecooke) April 29, 2020

Connell Waldron is what everyone thought Greg from Love Island was going to be when he entered the villa — Dom McGovern (@mcgoverndominic) April 30, 2020

#normalpeople should have a warning on it *not suitable for lonely single people in lockdown* because you will fall hard for Connell and you will be left depressed and sad when it’s over. — Jenny McCullough (@Jennymcc_x) April 29, 2020

Would like to know how Im ever meant to have a boyfriend who isn’t Connell from Normal People — Chel x (@chelssphillips) April 28, 2020

You can also take a look at all-things Daisy Edgar-Jones, just to feel more invested in the Connell and Marianna connection, if it wasn't enough already.

We also recommend reading the book, as well as watching Paul's iconic role in the series, because we are in quarantine, after all - it won't be wasted time!

