Everyone Is Thirsting Over Normal People’s Paul Mescal & Here’s Why

1 May 2020, 14:38

Paul Mescal has everyone swooning over his Normal People character Connell Waldron
Paul Mescal has everyone swooning over his Normal People character Connell Waldron. Picture: PA/Getty

Normal People star Paul Mescal, who plays Connell Waldron, has been winning over fans since the show dropped during lockdown.

Normal People has completely taken over everyone’s lives as the latest binge-watch and the main guy Paul Mescal is definitely part of the reason why.

The 24-year-old actor plays Connell Waldron aka Marianne’s (Daisy Edgar-Jones') love interest in the twelve-part series, which has been adapted from Sally Rooney’s hit novel of the same name.

Normal People Soundtrack: Every Song Listed As Fans Of The Book Fall In Love With Every Track

The Irish star has undoubtedly won the hearts of fans across the UK after just pretty much doing his job but we totally get the hype and are 100% on board!

If you’ve been scrolling through Twitter whilst watching, you’ll have seen the heaps of people already throwing themselves on to their screens to just get a closer look at the official heartthrob of lockdown.

Paul Mescal has won over fans as Normal People's Connell Waldron
Paul Mescal has won over fans as Normal People's Connell Waldron. Picture: Instagram

Tweet after tweet has shown us we’re not mad and the love for Connell’s character is just as normal as fresh air because everyone seems to be thirsting over him, which makes us feel slightly better about our crush.

However, you can’t simply scroll past these hilarious tweets and act like they don’t exist because some of them are so relatable, it hurts.

From his sensational Irish accent to his silver chain, we've seen everything there is to be hyped about him!

Let’s take a look at 7 of the funniest reactions of people thirsting over Paul Mescal aka Connell Waldron.

You can also take a look at all-things Daisy Edgar-Jones, just to feel more invested in the Connell and Marianna connection, if it wasn't enough already.

We also recommend reading the book, as well as watching Paul's iconic role in the series, because we are in quarantine, after all - it won't be wasted time!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!

Hot On Capital

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury moved in together after Love Island 2019

Inside Molly-Mae And Tommy Fury’s Luxury Home Including Dressing Room, A Sauna And Four Bathrooms
Sam Smith said they 'like myself for the first time'

Sam Smith Admits ‘I Like Myself For The First Time’

Sam Smith

Does Normal People TV show have the same ending as the book?

Does Normal People Have The Same TV Ending As The Sally Rooney Book?
Hailee Steinfeld has made her fortune through her tunes and roles in TV and film

Hailee Steinfeld Net Worth: The ‘Half Written Story’ Singer’s Fortune Revealed
Ariana Grande has fans hoping for an album in 2020

Is Ariana Grande Making An Album For 2020?

Ariana Grande

McDonald's will reopen 15 stores with a limited menu.

McDonald’s Announce They Will Reopen 15 Restaurants This Month Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus