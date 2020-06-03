Normal People Is Now BBC Three's Most Popular Show Ever

Normal People becomes BBC Three's most popular show ever. Picture: Getty Images/ Normal People BBC

Normal People has broken the BBC's streaming record as it becomes the most watched show on their platform, with the love story of Connell and Marianne airing during lockdown in the UK.

Normal People has become BBC Three's most streamed show ever, with its first episode having been watched by 6.75 million devices just two months after it aired, despite the channel having the likes of Fleabag and Gavin and Stacey under its belt!

Shown on BBC iPlayer (and on BBC One) only UK residents are able to access the show- with it being streamed on Hulu across the pond, meaning 6 million of us have tuned in to watch the epic love story between Connell and Marianne!

BBC Three's controller, Fiona Campbell, has called the show a 'modern masterpiece' and said its extremely close depiction to Sally Rooney's best selling book and its ability to capture the 'atmosphere' of the novel is the reason behind its enormous success.

She said: "We're delighted that Normal People has been such a success and so many people have come to iPlayer to watch it."

"We felt this incredible piece would always be unique, and it's clear the audience thinks so too."

"It's a modern masterpiece which has helped in catapulting the careers of two brilliant young actors, and we're looking forward to bringing more drama to BBC Three in the future."

The show did raise some eyebrows, as over 40 minutes of the 12 episode series consisted of sex and nudity, taking many who hadn't read the book by surprise- those of us who had, however, knew exactly what to expect!

The two stars of the show, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have shot to stardom, even in the US where the show has been equally as big a hit, and people already can't wait to see them in their next roles!

Although there is unlikely to be another series, as the novel was stand alone- there have been whispers Sally Rooney's other incredibly successful book, Conversations With Friends, will also be adapted for TV, and by the same people, hurray!

