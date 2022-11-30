Behind-The-Scenes ‘Wednesday’ Pictures You Need To See

30 November 2022, 17:13

By Kathryn Knight

‘Wednesday’ has fully taken over our lives and we’re all okay with it.

Netflix’s Wednesday broke records for the number of hours viewed in its first week, surpassing Stranger Things 4 with a massive 341.2 million.

It also quickly became the Number One show on the platform in 83 countries.

As fans feed their new obsession by learning that dance at the Raven Ball and refresh their feeds for news on Wednesday season two, we’ve got more behind-the-scenes pictures to fill the Wednesday-shaped hole in your lives.

Netflix's 'Wednesday' Has Everyone Streaming Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary'

After Netflix shared how scenes with Thing were really filmed, the streaming giant and the cast themselves have dropped even more BTS pics.

Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie struck up a close friendship on set of wednesday
Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie struck up a close friendship on set of wednesday. Picture: Jenna Ortega/Instagram

As well as production secrets, Jenna Ortega – who plays Wednesday, obvs – showed her 15 million followers just how close she and her co-stars have become become.

In one cute vid posted on Instagram the 20-year-old straddled co-star Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler, as they span around on a chair together.

She also struck up a BFF-ship with Gwendoline Christie, who plays Principal Weems, who she can be seen hugging in another of her uploads. Christie even picked up the 5ft actress for their cuddle.

In another picture of the co-stars together, Gwendoline hilariously bites the plait in Jenna’s hair.

Gwendoline Christie and Jenna Ortega lark about on set of Wednesday
Gwendoline Christie and Jenna Ortega lark about on set of Wednesday. Picture: Netflix/Twitter
Jenna Ortega with Tim Burton and Christina Ricci
Jenna Ortega with Tim Burton and Christina Ricci. Picture: Jenna Ortega/Instagram
Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega have become good friends after working on Wednesday
Emma Myers and Jenna Ortega have become good friends after working on Wednesday. Picture: Jenna Ortega/Instagram

The star also shared an adorable video of her cast mates playing UNO around a table, clearly after a long day of filming.

Jenna captioned her BTS carousel: “Special thank you to the cast, Nirvana, Enrique, Logi, Coral, Mihail & Jason, Dana, Axel, Petru, Addy, Tim, Avant Garde, Angeles Music Academy, every background member, the entire crew. Everyone who watches.”

The actress also made sure to show off an already-iconic photo of herself with director Tim Burton and Christina Ricci, who also played Wednesday Addams as a youngster, and now stars as Wednesday’s teacher Ms Thornhill.

