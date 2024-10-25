Are the Menendez brothers eligible for parole? Here's when they could be released from prison

By Sam Prance

Depending on the judge's decision on Lyle and Erik Menendez's sentence, their prison release date could be just weeks away.

L.A. district attorney George Gascón is now seeking for the Menendez brothers to be released from prison on parole.

In the wake of Netflix's recent projects about Lyle and Erik Menendez (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and The Menendez Brothers), thousands of people have been petitioning for the men to be released from prison.

In 1989, Lyle and Erik murdered their parents and were later sentenced to life in prison. However, for years people have questioned whether they deserved their sentence based on parental abuse claims during their trials.

Recently, Lyle and Erik appealed their sentence. Now, the L.A. district attorney has responded with a major update.

When will the Menendez brothers be released from prison?

According to Variety, LA district attorney George Gascón is requesting for a judge to officially change Lyle and Erik's sentences from life without the possibility of parole to 50 years to life, and they have to come to a decision within 30 days. If the request is approved, the Menendez brothers will both be eligible for parole immediately.

In a press conference, George explained his decision: "I came to a place, where I believe under the law resentencing is appropriate. They have been in prison for nearly 35 years. I believe that they have paid their debt to society.”

As for when exactly in the next 30 days, the judge will come to a decision, it's currently unclear.

Attorney Bess Stiffelman said: "It can happen quickly, if the judge is ready to place the matter on the calendar. It’s likely, if the D.A. makes the recommendation, the judge would accept it.”

What is Erik and Lyle Menendez's new evidence?

Erik and Lyle's appeal included a letter that Erik wrote to his cousin about his alleged abuse eight months before he and Lyle killed their parents. It also included recent claims from former Menudo boy band member Roy Roselló that he was also abused by Lyle and Erik's dad José Menendez.

