Maxton Hall's Damian Hardung Reveals What The Ending Means For Season 2

Maxton Hall's Damian Hardung Reveals What The Ending Means For James and Ruby In Season 2. Picture: Amy Graves/Getty Images for Prime Video, Prime Video

By Sam Prance

Do James and Ruby stay together in Maxton Hall season 2? Here's what Damian Hadung has said about what will happen.

Maxton Hall season 2 filming has officially begun and now Damian Hardung has revealed what's next for James and Ruby.

After Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James (Damian Hardung) finally work through their issues in Maxton Hall season 1, catastrophe strikes. James learns that his mother is dead. Grief stricken, he then travels to Ruby's for comfort. However, when he sees how happy she is, he decides not to burden her - leaving the future of their relationship uncertain.

Now, Damian Hardung has teased what that ending means for both James and Ruby going into Maxton Hall season 2.

Maxton Hall season 2 filming has officially begun

Talking to TVInsider about the season 1 cliffhanger, Damian Hardung said: "There’s that contrast there where he’s looking at Ruby’s happy family and just seeing the blood on his own hand [after a fight with his father] and the ring with his family name. It just pushes him over the edge of trying to really protect her from his mess."

Damian then added: "He just loves her so much that he leaves. I feel like that’s such a beautiful message that if you truly love someone and you love them that much, you’re actually willing to leave for their own sake."

Season 1 is a loyal adaption of Mona Kausten's book Save Me and it seems likely that season 2 will closely follow the storyline of the second book Save You.

If you want to know what happens, you can either read the books, wait for season 2 or read a brief summary below.

WARNING: MAXTON HALL SEASON 2 BOOK SPOILERS BELOW

What language is Maxton Hall in? Is it dubbed? Picture: Prime Video

What happens in the second Maxton Hall book?

In Save You James begins to distance himself from Ruby and he kisses another girl drunk at a party. Ruby decides to leave him. However, they can't keep apart and James spends the rest of the book proving that he genuinely wants to be with Ruby.

This is all thrown into chaos when the principal receives photos that James took of Ruby and Mr. Sutton together at the beginning of the first book. Ruby is expelled from school and her future with James and at Oxford is left uncertain.

For a more detailed summary of what happens in the Maxton Hall books, you can read our full breakdown.

