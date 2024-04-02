MAFS' Andrea And Timothy Are Reportedly Dating In Shock Wife Swap

MAFS' Timothy and Andrea have been seen together outside of the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia has already had one couple swap, but now Lucinda’s Timothy has been seen shacking up with Andrea after the experiment!

Warning: Major show spoilers ahead!

When Married At First Sight Australia is on, you will need to clear your schedules because four days a week there will be drama, after explosive drama and unless you’re keeping up, you’re going to be left behind.

Experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling appeared to have gotten it wrong when they paired Andrea with Richard and Timothy with Lucinda because it's become evident that Timothy and Andrea have found a spark between them after the experiment.

Die-hard Lucinda Light fans may have been tempted to get defensive of her after this came to light, but they needed to channel Lucinda’s peaceful energy and remember, that she only ever wanted what was best for him.

Lucinda was originally paired with Timothy on Married At First Sight Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

So how do we know that Timothy and Andrea are seeing each other? Well, a video has circulated, that was taken by Andrea and then posted on a Married At First Sight gossip Instagram page.

In the video, Andrea was on the couch with her daughter watching the Final Vows episodes that had just aired in Australia.

“We’re watching Jack and Tori’s final vows, Indi and I,” Andrea said before she panned the camera to reveal Timothy asleep on her couch.

“With Timmy,” she said, “And, he’s so into it he’s fallen asleep. He’s that bored.”

MAFS' Timothy was seen sleeping over at Andrea's place. Picture: Instagram: @mafsgossip

So are Timothy and Andrea dating?

As well as the video that showed them having a sleepover, Chattr spoke to a supposed ‘close friend of Andrea’s’ who revealed that she was dating someone new after she and Richard called it quits.

Not only that, but the source revealed that fans “would be familiar with this person.”

“This man calls and texts her almost every day, he’s coming to see her this weekend they’re having a secret little catch-up and have planned to stay together for a few days and then in a week or two she’s going to go and see him again!!!”

Now there’s the small possibility that Timothy and Andrea are just friends. But they’re both 51 years old and both Lucinda and Timothy and Andrea and Richard decided to end their relationship before their Last Vows in the experiment.

So anything that happens now is above board.

Andrea was initially paired with Richard on MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

On top of that, no one else seemed to be in that video except Timothy, Andrea and her daughter, despite Andrea and Lucinda being very close in real life.

Lucinda and Timothy are set to call it quits in episode 33 and the pair have been very open about staying friends after doing so.

They’d built a very strong relationship throughout the season of the show and it was just unfortunate that it never managed to become romantic.

But with Lucinda’s emotional intelligence, we wouldn’t put it past her to have taken on the role of matchmaker, after all that’s what she does for a living outside the show, and set up Timothy with Andrea.

In a recent Instagram post, Lucinda wrote about the special friendship she’d built with Andrea, “I changed my flight to Byron Bay right after leaving the experiment and headed straight to Andi’s place on the Sunshine Coast,” the post began.

“What an amazing time we had, talking day and night, dining, going to the beach, doing our hair, giggling, and just being silly soul sisters.”

“Andi has been there for me since the hends night, and I adore her! Andi, you’re incredibly beautiful, both inside and out! You’re quirky, kind and a creative soul, just my type of sweetheart.”

“Thank you for welcoming me into your beautiful boho beach shack and embracing me with open arms, angel,” Lucinda finished.

We don’t know about you, but that feels like a seal of approval from Lucinda!

