Meet The Married At First Sight UK Contestants

The Married at First Sight UK 2021 contestants. Picture: Channel 4

The new series of Married at First Sight UK is here to fill the Love Island void – meet the contestants here.

Married at First Sight UK returns to Channel 4 soon, with a brand new line-up of singletons hoping to find true love at the altar.

The new series’ contestants includes seven females and nine males, meaning the show has its first gay couple.

While we don’t yet know the specific pairings, we do know the line-up includes a fireman, a veterinary nurse and a wellness coach.

Meet the contestants taking on Married at First Sight this autumn…

Adam, 26

Married at First Sight: Adam. Picture: Channel 4

Adam is an electrician from Doncaster.

He’s looking for ‘the one’ who is ‘naturally pretty’ and willing to challenge him.

Ant, 28

Married at First Sight: Ant. Picture: Channel 4

Ant is a business development specialist from Manchester who’s looking for a partner up for an adventure.

He’s looking for his ‘happily ever after’ but will be happy just to ‘make some new friends’ in a worst case scenario on the show.

Daniel, 27

Married at First Sight: Daniel. Picture: Channel 4

Daniel is a salesman from Northern Ireland who entered the show because ’it will allow him to shift my pattern in terms of relationships.’

He’s a true adventure-seeker, with passions including hiking, meditating and cold water swimming.

Robert, 26

Married at First Sight: Robert. Picture: Channel 4

Robert is a Business Protection Specialist from Dorset, who goes by the name Bob.

He said of his ideal partner: “I want someone who wants to go out and do things. Someone who is on my wavelength with how I look at life."

Franky, 47

Married at First Sight: Franky. Picture: Channel 4

Franky is a strength and conditioning coach based in Dubai for the last 15 years.

The fitness expert would like to find a partner to join him overseas and doesn’t want to date anyone ‘normal’.

“If anything is normal then I find it boring. I'm not captured unless I'm entertained and challenged – and Married At First Sight UK is a bloody big challenge."

Matt, 39

Married at First Sight: Matt. Picture: Channel 4

Matt works for a charity in West Yorkshire, quitting his corporate job to work in the charity sector after his dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2004.

He’s a keen singer and previously performed in a Take That tribute band.

Matt is looking for a partner he can build a life and start a family with on Married at First Sight.

Jordon, 27

Married at First Sight: Jordon. Picture: Channel 4

Jordon is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Cardiff, looking for a partner he can bring home to meet his grandmother.

He entered the show to ‘learn stuff about myself I didn’t know before’.

Luke, 36

Married at First Sight: Luke. Picture: Channel 4

Luke is a care home manager and on-call fireman from Cardiff who’s looking for ‘the one’.

“I already have more in common with this person than I would do meeting them on dating apps or in the pub. Because they've done the same thing, they must be in a similar circumstance to me,” he said of the show.

Joshua, 26

Married at First Sight: Joshua. Picture: Channel 4

Joshua is from West London and works in insurance.

He describes himself as having ‘ambition, competitiveness and driven’ and wants a partner who can understand him.

Familiar with the reality TV lifestyle, Josh starred on E4’s Shipwrecked in 2019.

He entered Married at First Sight because ‘sometimes I need to be kicked into the deep end.’

Megan, 26

Married at First Sight: Megan. Picture: Channel 4

Megan is a wellness coach from Stoke.

She turned her career path to a mental health focus after her dad passed away when she was just eight years old.

She now helps young children with their mental health.

Megan is looking for a partner who’s polite, creative and confident, admitting she’s so far had terrible taste in men.

Amy, 34

Married at First Sight: Amy. Picture: Channel 4

Amy is a sports journalist from Cornwall who works as a presenter.

She said of Married at First Sight: “I’m going to find the love of my life or I'm going to learn a really big lesson from it, which might lead me to the love of my life.”

Marilyse, 37

Married at First Sight: Marilyse. Picture: Channel 4

Marilyse is a personal trailer from Yorkshire who describes herself as ‘strong, switched on and very positive.’

She’s got two sons from a previous relationship and is hoping the show will match her with someone she’ll still be with at the end of the experiment.

Nikita, 26

Married at First Sight: Nikita. Picture: Channel 4

Nikita is from Country Durham and works in sales.

She describes herself as emotionally charged and stubborn and wants someone ‘who blows me away’.

Morag, 31

Married at First Sight: Morag. Picture: Channel 4

Morag is a vet from Essex who recently moved back to the UK after living in Australia, relocating after her dad sadly passed away.

She’s looking for someone who will help her open up.

Alexis, 28

Married at First Sight: Alexis. Picture: Channel 4

Alexis is a model from London who describes herself as ‘bold, lively and incredibly strong.’

She’s ready to settle down with someone she’s hoping is ‘the good guy’ who she can ‘give her all.’

Tayah, 25

Married at First Sight: Tayah. Picture: Channel 4

Tayah is an estate agent from Welwyn Garden City who’s looking for a guy who’s ready to have kids.

She said: “I've always wanted to be a young mum. My end goal is to have that family and have that family unit. So that would be an ideal situation to come from this."

