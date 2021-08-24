Meet Married At First Sight Contestant Adam Aveling – The Electrician Turned Fitness Model

Adam is taking part on Married at First Sight UK 2021. Picture: E4 / Adam Aveling/Instagram

By Capital FM

Adam Aveling is just one of the contestants on the new series of Married at First Sight UK.

Married at First Sight UK’s 2021 series is set to be one of the most dramatic yet, as producers have switched things up to replicate the Australian format of the show.

Adam Aveling is just one of the contestants on the new series’ line-up, looking for ‘the one’ who he hopes will be ‘naturally pretty’ and ‘willing to challenge him’.

As the show begins on Monday 30 August, fans will know Adam is an electrician from Doncaster, but there’s more to this romantic hopeful than meets the eye.

Let’s get to know Adam, including his job, age, fitness hobby and more.

Adam hopes to find 'the one' on Married at First Sight. Picture: E4

Who is Adam on Married at First Sight UK, how old is he?

Adam, who is 26 years old, is just one of the Married at First Sight contestants to say ‘I do’ at the altar but away from the show he’s an electrician and fitness model.

He’s no stranger to reality TV having starred on Back to Mine in 2019, where singletons picked their ideal partner after rummaging through potential suitors’ homes before even meeting.

Adam is an electrician and fitness model. Picture: Adam Aveling/Instagram

What is Adam’s job?

Adam is a qualified electrician but he also works as a fitness model, entering competitions as a body builder.

Does Adam have Instagram?

Adam does have Instagram! You can follow him @adamaveling where his fanbase is already quick growing.

When his place on the show was announced, he wrote alongside his press picture: “Best way to deal with my commitment issues.”

He also has account @avo.nb, but he hasn’t posted on that since September 2018.

Bodybuilding pictures fill his Instagram as well as smouldering, poolside pictures from his party holidays with friends.

