A brand new series of Married at First Sight UK is coming to Channel 4, here’s when the start date is.

A group of brand new singletons are hoping to find their perfect partner in the new series of Married at First Sight UK.

The sixth series has been teased as the most ‘explosive’ season yet, with the format mixed up to follow the dramatic Australian version which dominated our TV bingeing earlier this year.

But when is the Married at First Sight UK start date? Here’s all the information so far…

The line-up for Married at First Sight 2021 has been revealed. Picture: E4

The line-up for Married at First Sight 2021: The girls. Picture: E4

Married at First Sight start date

Married at First Sight is set to begin on E4 this autumn, but a specific start date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

We’ll update this page as soon as the start date is confirmed, so keep an eye out!

The new series will move from Channel 4 to E4 and will have a much more dramatic format, similar to the Australian version of the show.

In previous series, the UK couples would get legally married and move in together, testing out life as husband and wife before deciding whether to continue with the marriage.

The Australian version of Married at First Sight sees 10 couples make a lifelong commitment to each other and then live in their own apartments for several weeks.

The couples and relationship experts come together every week for dinner parties, to put each relationship under the microscope.

In the Australian series earlier this year the format led to heaps of drama, including arguments and even cheating.

The series finale will see the couples decide to recommit to each other or call it quits.

