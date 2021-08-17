Married At First Sight UK Start Date: When The New Series Begins

17 August 2021, 10:29 | Updated: 17 August 2021, 10:44

Capital FM

By Capital FM

A brand new series of Married at First Sight UK is coming to Channel 4, here’s when the start date is.

A group of brand new singletons are hoping to find their perfect partner in the new series of Married at First Sight UK.

The sixth series has been teased as the most ‘explosive’ season yet, with the format mixed up to follow the dramatic Australian version which dominated our TV bingeing earlier this year.

When Is The Love Island 2021 Final?

But when is the Married at First Sight UK start date? Here’s all the information so far…

The line-up for Married at First Sight 2021 has been revealed
The line-up for Married at First Sight 2021 has been revealed. Picture: E4
The line-up for Married at First Sight 2021: The girls
The line-up for Married at First Sight 2021: The girls. Picture: E4

Married at First Sight start date

Married at First Sight is set to begin on E4 this autumn, but a specific start date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

We’ll update this page as soon as the start date is confirmed, so keep an eye out!

The new series will move from Channel 4 to E4 and will have a much more dramatic format, similar to the Australian version of the show.

In previous series, the UK couples would get legally married and move in together, testing out life as husband and wife before deciding whether to continue with the marriage.

The Australian version of Married at First Sight sees 10 couples make a lifelong commitment to each other and then live in their own apartments for several weeks.

The couples and relationship experts come together every week for dinner parties, to put each relationship under the microscope.

In the Australian series earlier this year the format led to heaps of drama, including arguments and even cheating.

The series finale will see the couples decide to recommit to each other or call it quits.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Faye and Teddy are set to clash with the villa amid the voting

Love Island Villa Divided In Explosive Row As Faye & Teddy Find Out Who Voted For Them

Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriends include Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Harry Styles To Devin Booker
Liam Payne is currently single after a long relationship with Maya Henry

Liam Payne Girlfriend And Dating History: From Cheryl To Fiancé Maya Henry

Liam Payne

Are there any past Love Island winners still together?

Love Island UK Winners: Who Won Every Series And Where Are They Now?

Love Island

Lizzo had a very unfiltered response to the latest Chris Evans questions

Lizzo Reveals NSFW Dream Date With Chris Evans

Harry Styles and Lizzo's friendship has grown over the years.

Inside Harry Styles And Lizzo’s Iconic Friendship

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2