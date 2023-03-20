Love Island Fans Can’t Stop Praising Indiyah Polack

20 March 2023, 12:49

Indiyah Polack had viewers praising her hosting skills on Love Island: Aftersun
Indiyah Polack had viewers praising her hosting skills on Love Island: Aftersun. Picture: Indiyah Polack/Instagram / ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Indiyah Polack may have been a Love Island series eight contestant but it’s her hosting throughout series nine fans can’t get over.

Indiyah Polack co-hosted Love Island: Aftersun alongside Sam Thompson and the show's presenter Maya Jama throughout series nine of Love Island, after reaching the final with beau Dami Hope on last summer’s dating show.

The self-professed ‘It Girl’ had fans complimenting her presenting skills throughout the series, which wrapped earlier this month, and during the reunion show on Sunday night her name was trending as fans continued to praise her TV talents.

More Details Announced On ‘Middle Aged’ Love Island Including Host

Are Any Love Island 2022 Couples Still Together? From Ekin-Su & Davide To Tasha & Andrew

One viewer commented on Twitter: “Sorry Indiyah is SUCH a good presenter?! This clearly comes naturally to her, it’s actually mad that this is her first TV job. #LoveIsland.”

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope are the It Couple from Love Island series eight
Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope are the It Couple from Love Island series eight. Picture: Indiyah Polack/Instagram
Indiyah Polack has over one million Instagram followers
Indiyah Polack has over one million Instagram followers. Picture: Indiyah Polack/Instagram

Another pointed out how well Indiyah, Sam and Love Island host Maya work together: “Oh maya, indiyah and sam are pressing the islanders to get everything off their chests, i need this trio to stay.”

“It wasn't HER season, but Indiyah was giving and trending ALL season, every aftersun. Indiyah you smashed it love. Presenting can definitely be one of your many tings,” tweeted another.

Someone else added: “Well done to Maya, Indiyah and Sam for absolutely smasssshing it and bringing the drama, energy and looks we needed on Aftersun #loveislandreunion.”

Fans now want to know whether the trio will return for Love Island series 10 later this year.

That’s right, Love Island is getting two seasons this year, with the show returning to Mallorca in the summer to its original home.

Indiyah found fame on Love Island series eight and now has over a million followers on Instagram after she spent eight weeks on the show with now-boyfriend Dami Hope.

Dami and Indiyah have become one of the hottest pairings to leave the show, with the duo often declared the ‘It couple’.

