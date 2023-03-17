More Details Announced On ‘Middle Aged’ Love Island Including Host

17 March 2023, 16:56

By Kathryn Knight

More details have emerged around the next Love Island spin-off, The Romance Retreat which will focus on single parents looking for love.

Davina McCall has been announced as the host of ‘middle-aged Love Island’, a new show which will be called The Romance Retreat.

The series will see single parents come together for a Love Island-esque dating show.

Former Big Brother host Davina announced her new job on Instagram, saying she manifested the role.

She said: “Omg... I manifested and it came true!! I’ll be hosting a brand NEW grown up dating series for ITV!! This is a show for single parents who have lived a life, have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I’m gonna help you.

Jessie Wynter On Why She Was Ready To Try Love Island A Second Time

“It will all take place in the most romantic countryside location!! We are still casting so if u want my help finding love and u have a child who is over 18, what are you waiting for ??? ( particularly u eligible men .. where are you ?!) [sic].”

Davina signed off by asking interested singletons to sign up, particularly urging ‘eligible men’.

Davina McCall will host The Romance Retreat
Davina McCall will host The Romance Retreat. Picture: Getty

When is The Romance Retreat coming out?

The Romance Retreat, which fans are dubbing ‘middle-aged Love Island’ doesn’t yet have a release date but at the time of writing the casting process is still underway, so it’s likely it will air at the end of 2023.

It will be shot in a ‘romantic countryside location’ worlds away from the sun-soaked Love Island villa, so it could even be a cosy winter series.

Who is hosting ‘middle-aged Love Island’?

Davina McCall is hosting The Romance Retreat, saying she ‘manifested’ the job.

“I willed there to be an amazing dating programme for grown-ups,” she said when she announced the gig.

The Romance Retreat has been described as Love Island for parents
The Romance Retreat has been described as Love Island for single parents. Picture: ITV2

How to apply for The Romance Retreat

Singletons hoping to find love on The Romance Retreat can head to itv.com/beontv.

Applicants must have a child over the age of 18 as they’re looking for contestants nominated by their kids. It seems their children will feature to some degree in the show too.

The application description reads: “The Programme is a dating show about finding love as a single parent. The show will require the participation of a parent (the 'Parent') and their adult child (the 'Child').

“If you are applying as the Child, as part of the Entry Form, you will need to nominate a Parent. If you are applying as the Parent, as part of the Entry Form, you will need to nominate your Child. The nominated Parent or Child will be referred to as your 'Family Member'.”

The closing date for entries is 31st March.

