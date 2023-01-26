Haris Namani Breaks His Silence On Viral Street Fight

26 January 2023, 11:24 | Updated: 26 January 2023, 13:00

Haris Namani has addressed the viral street brawl video
Haris Namani has addressed the viral street brawl video. Picture: ITV

By Savannah Roberts

Haris Namani reveals he's "devastated" following a viral video of him embroiled in a street fight, he claims it was "a heat of the moment thing".

Following his dumping on Wednesday's Love Island episode, Haris Namani has addressed the release of a video showing him getting involved in a street fight.

The South African villa saw another two contestants exit the show on January 25 as Haris and fellow Islander Anna-May Robey were sent home.

Olivia And Zara’s Pre-Love Island Connection Finally Revealed

Haris, 21, has revealed that he was "devastated" to learn that the video of the brawl had been shared countless times online whilst he was on the hit ITV2 dating show.

Haris Namani is "devastated" following the footage being released
Haris Namani is "devastated" following the footage being released. Picture: ITV

The footage of Haris in question was obtained by the tabloids and saw the Love Island star shouting and exchanging punches with an unnamed man, who falls to the ground following the blow.

"I’m not a bully, I’m not a f****** bully,’ can be heard in the video during the conflict.

During Namani's exit interview, he spoke about the controversial footage being shared: "I’m devastated that this video has been seen, it’s not a reflection of my character.

"I’m not someone that goes looking for fights and I didn’t want to be in that situation," Haris said.

Haris Namani and Anna-May Robey were dumped from Love Island
Haris Namani and Anna-May Robey were dumped from Love Island. Picture: ITV
Haris spoke about the controversy in his exit interview
Haris spoke about the controversy in his exit interview. Picture: ITV

"This was a heat of the moment thing. The video doesn’t show everything that happened," Namani explained the situation.

He went on to say that the altercation was resolved soon after the dispute, saying: "Afterwards, we met up and we cleared the air; we’ve shaken hands and we get along now," the 21-year-old revealed in a press release.

Haris finished off the statement by saying that "it’s not something that would happen again".

