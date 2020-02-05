Exclusive

WATCH: Love Island's Connagh Howard Teaches Popular Welsh Slang

Love Island's Connagh took some time out since leaving the Love Island villa to give us a lesson in Welsh slang.

Love Island's Connagh Howard may have left the villa however that hasn't stopped him from accusing fellow contestant Rebecca Gormley of playing game and now giving us all a lesson in Welsh slang words.

The hunk, who was the second contestant to leave this year's villa revealed what phrases such as 'iechyd da' and 'ych a fi' actually mean.

Connagh Howard teaches Welsh slang. Picture: Capital

Since leaving the villa, Connagh has stated he's 'back on the grind' on his Instagram account - no doubt referring to his modelling. Going from his recent posts, he'll surely be bagging a few more shoots!

