Amy Hart ‘Takes Dig’ At Love Island Co-Stars' Fashion Deals As She Plans To Sign Six-Figure Contract For Her Own

Amy Hart is apparently in talks with a huge fashion brand. Picture: Getty / Amy Hart/Instagram

Amy Hart is said to be having discussions about a six-figure fashion deal.

Love Island 2019 contestant Amy Hart is apparently in talks to sign a six-figure contract with a fashion brand after sparking a bidding war between some of the biggest brands.

After quitting her job as an air hostess “over safety fears”, Amy is now reportedly wanted by major companies desperate to sign her.

However, she’s said to be taking her time in signing the deal as she doesn’t want to make the mistakes of those before her and plans to be heavily involved with the brand.

An insider told the tabloids: “Amy’s effortless style hasn’t gone unnoticed – and bosses at some of the biggest fashion brands in the UK have been in touch trying to get her to sign on the dotted line and collaborate with them.

Amy Hart apparently sparked a bidding war among the big fashion brands. Picture: Amy Hart/Instagram

“But, coming from a entrepreneurial family, she is very business-savvy and is being careful about committing herself to just any old deal that potentially won't be right for her.

"She doesn’t want to make the same mistakes as those before her, and she's keen to have a hands-on role and really throw herself into the brand - or brands - she works with.”

Amy appreciates her fans like what she wears, and is keen to make sure her outfits are something they can easily replicate.

The sourced added: “Everyone loves being told they look nice - and Amy’s no different.

"She really appreciates it that her fans like her outfit choices and ask her where they can buy the same thing - which is why she can't wait to collaborate with a brand on her own range!”

The deal comes after Amy quit her job as an air hostess, revealing to her Instagram followers she left the role over safety fears following her Love Island fame.

"I can't work there anymore, 'cos I am there to be in charge of the safety of the whole plane and right now that just wouldn't be attainable because people would be filming, people would be trying to pick up on everything I did wrong, so it's just not sustainable for me to work there right now," she said on Instagram Stories.

She also added she hasn't ruled out going back one day as British Airways have told her she can return.

The islander revealed she thought she would be able to pick up her job where she left off, but quickly realised that wasn't going to be the case.

Amy said: "I thought that I would be able to go back to my job afterwards and I thought brilliant, ’cause obviously you can get really good Instagram content around the world in all the destinations."

After leaving the villa due to her heartache over Curtis Pritchard, Amy has been very successful and even snapped up a panelist stint on Loose Women.

