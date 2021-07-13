Love Island: Sharon Gaffka Reveals Feelings For Hugo Hammond In Surprise Turn Of Events

Sharon Gaffka reveals her feelings for Hugo Hammond on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Sharon Gaffka and Hugo Hammond are in a friendship couple on Love Island, but things might just be taking a romantic turn.

Love Island has packed a heap of surprises just a few weeks into the new series, and Tuesday night’s episode will be no different.

Sharon Gaffka will air her feelings for P.E. teacher and villa QT Hugo Hammond after he re-coupled with her on a friendship basis at the previous recoupling.

Love Island Fans In Shock Over Liam Reardon’s Real Age

In a teaser for Tuesday’s episode, Sharon tells Kaz Kamwi she could be attracted to Hugo.

Love Island: Hugo Hammond. Picture: ITV2

She confesses: “Sharing a bed this time around is very different. I do think he is fit but is it that I just think he’s fit and nothing else?”

Kaz responds: “It’s not that you just think he’s fit because you guys actually get along. You like him as a person.”

Sharon says: “I think I did rule it out in the beginning but I think seeing qualities that were missing in Aaron and seeing them in Hugo has made me really think things through. He’s a really good communicator and we talk about everything and anything.”

Kaz is keen to find out if Hugo is having similar feelings and later quizzes him on his thoughts.

Sharon Gaffka tells Kaz Kamwi she might have feelings for Hugo Hammond. Picture: ITV2

She asks: “Do you have this with Shaz, right? You get along as friends and you don’t know if it's just pure friendship or more, or not really? You guys were coupled up on the first day?”

Sharon and Hugo were coupled up as pals from day one until she had a brief romance with Aaron Francis, which came to an end after he told her he didn’t like how she reacted during a game where the islanders were tested on how much they knew their partner.

Kaz Kamwi grills Hugo Hammond on his feelings for Sharon Gaffka. Picture: ITV2

Win £6,000 for summer. Picture: Global

In an explosive episode, Sharon and Faye Winter lost their tempers with Hugo after he revealed his biggest turn-off is anything fake.

The admission came moments after some of the girls, Sharon and Faye included, had detailed their cosmetic procedures.

Hugo was left in tears over the fallout, but things were quickly resolved when Sharon apologised and Faye detailed her reasons for having surgery.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital