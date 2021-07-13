Love Island: Sharon Gaffka Reveals Feelings For Hugo Hammond In Surprise Turn Of Events

13 July 2021, 15:22 | Updated: 13 July 2021, 15:56

Sharon Gaffka reveals her feelings for Hugo Hammond on Love Island
Sharon Gaffka reveals her feelings for Hugo Hammond on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Sharon Gaffka and Hugo Hammond are in a friendship couple on Love Island, but things might just be taking a romantic turn.

Love Island has packed a heap of surprises just a few weeks into the new series, and Tuesday night’s episode will be no different.

Sharon Gaffka will air her feelings for P.E. teacher and villa QT Hugo Hammond after he re-coupled with her on a friendship basis at the previous recoupling.

Love Island Fans In Shock Over Liam Reardon’s Real Age

In a teaser for Tuesday’s episode, Sharon tells Kaz Kamwi she could be attracted to Hugo.

Love Island: Hugo Hammond
Love Island: Hugo Hammond. Picture: ITV2

She confesses: “Sharing a bed this time around is very different. I do think he is fit but is it that I just think he’s fit and nothing else?”

Kaz responds: “It’s not that you just think he’s fit because you guys actually get along. You like him as a person.”

Sharon says: “I think I did rule it out in the beginning but I think seeing qualities that were missing in Aaron and seeing them in Hugo has made me really think things through. He’s a really good communicator and we talk about everything and anything.” 

Kaz is keen to find out if Hugo is having similar feelings and later quizzes him on his thoughts.

Sharon Gaffka tells Kaz Kamwi she might have feelings for Hugo Hammond
Sharon Gaffka tells Kaz Kamwi she might have feelings for Hugo Hammond. Picture: ITV2

She asks: “Do you have this with Shaz, right? You get along as friends and you don’t know if it's just pure friendship or more, or not really? You guys were coupled up on the first day?”

Sharon and Hugo were coupled up as pals from day one until she had a brief romance with Aaron Francis, which came to an end after he told her he didn’t like how she reacted during a game where the islanders were tested on how much they knew their partner.

Kaz Kamwi grills Hugo Hammond on his feelings for Sharon Gaffka
Kaz Kamwi grills Hugo Hammond on his feelings for Sharon Gaffka. Picture: ITV2
Win £6,000 for summer
Win £6,000 for summer. Picture: Global

In an explosive episode, Sharon and Faye Winter lost their tempers with Hugo after he revealed his biggest turn-off is anything fake.

The admission came moments after some of the girls, Sharon and Faye included, had detailed their cosmetic procedures.

Hugo was left in tears over the fallout, but things were quickly resolved when Sharon apologised and Faye detailed her reasons for having surgery.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Kaz Kamwi?

Love Island 2021 Kaz Kamwi: Age, Job And Instagram Of The Social Media Star

Drake steps out with new flame, Johanna Leia

Who is Drake’s ‘New Girlfriend’ Johanna Leia? Inside The Rapper’s Latest Romance

Who is Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka?

Meet Love Island's Sharon Gaffka: Age, Job, Instagram & Everything You Need To Know

The best Love Island 2021 memes so far

The Funniest Love Island 2021 Memes You Need To Scroll Through

Skepta and Adele are rumoured to be dating

Are Adele And Skepta Dating? From Dates To Extravagant Birthday Presents – Inside Their Rumoured Relationship
Olivia Rodrigo is 'dating' Adam Faze

Who Is Adam Faze, Olivia Rodrigo's Boyfriend? Entrepreneur's Job, Age & All The Details

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant