Meet Little Mix The Search Boy Band Members: Lee, Talis, Kaci, Zeekay And Adam

Little Mix: The Search have their first boy band. Picture: BBC

Little Mix formed their first group of The Search with a boyband of young aspiring singers. Meet the boys, including Lee Collinson, Talis Eros, Kaci Brookz, Zeekay and Adam Harison here…

Little Mix: The Search found their first band of the series, a boyband made up of five lads; Lee Collinson, Talis Eros, Kaci Brookz, Zeekay, and Adam Harison.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson all agreed the boys were the ideal members for their dream boyband after they left each of the girls seriously impressed with their vocals.

As fans await to see how the boys get on throughout The Search, get to know the new boyband and its members here…

Who is Lee Collinson?

Lee Collinson impressed Little Mix during his The Search audition. Picture: BBC

Lee is a labourer from Southampton who left the girls in awe of his voice when he sang at the first audition.

The budding young singer is fast racking up a fan base of his own after making it to The Search’s boyband and he’s already seen an influx in followers on Instagram @lee_collinson.

Who is Talis Eros?

Talis Eros made it to the boy band. Picture: BBC

Talis was the first to be confirmed in the new boyband on The Search after he and his competitors performed live together so the girls could whittle down their final group.

Talis is from Port Talbot, South Wales, and is 21 years old.

You can follow Talis @taliseros on Instagram.

Who is Kaci Brookz?

Kaci Brookz is an aspiring young singer and rapper. Picture: BBC

Kaci’s rap skills had Little Mix leaping out of their seats when he walked into the audition room so it was no surprise they added him to their boyband line-up.

Kaci is a 16-year-old from London and you can follow him on Instagram @kacibrookz.

Who is Zeekay?

Zeekay made The Search's first boy band. Picture: BBC

Zeekay is another boyband member The Search viewers are predicting to be a huge star and he’s already made a lot of his own music which he shares with his fans on Instagram @zkwillz.

The young star said of his time on the show, “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for so long.”

Who is Adam Harrison?

Adam Harison is fast growing attention on social media. Picture: BBC

Adam is fast growing his own fanbase within the boyband, with a whopping 23k+ followers on Instagram @adamharison.

The keen singer has a number of his own songs already despite working as an electrician day to day.

