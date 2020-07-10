Reminiscing Little Mix's Perrie Edwards's X Factor Audition That Changed Her Life

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has turned 27 and fans are celebrating by looking back to where it all began, her X Factor audition at the age of 18.

Perrie Edwards has just turned 27, and the Little Mix star has had an incredibly journey so far, being just 17-years old when she left (most) of the judges shook hitting The X Factor stage for her first ever audition, and we thought it was time to take a trip back down memory lane.

So, what did Perrie Edwards sing in her X Factor audition, and when was she picked to form the band we know today as Little Mix?

WATCH: Harry Styles Auditioned For X Factor Ten Years Ago & Fans Are In Their Feelings

Perrie Edwards's X Factor audition is a serious trip down memory lane. Picture: ITV X Factor/ Instagram @perrieedwards

Rocking a wholly 2011 look with backcombed hair and a headband, Perrie introduces herself to judges Kelly Rowland (iconic), Louis Walsh, Gary Barlow, and Tulisa Contostavlos, who goes on to win the series mentoring Little Mix.

Introducing herself, and letting the judges know she's 17, Perrie belts out Alanis Morissette's hit 'You Oughta Know', leaving the former Destiny's Child singer, Kelly, suitably blown away.

Kelly tells her, she's 'awesome' whilst cheering,

Louis says, "It was nice, it was safe", to which Kelly replies, "you're kidding me" and Tulisa says, "I get what he means."

Kelly asks them, "What didn't you get?... You're 17 honey and you came in here blowing this roof off."

When Perrie snatched Kelly Rowland at her first audition pic.twitter.com/An9a9PujD3 — B (@AgustLeigh) March 7, 2016

perrie was so cute on her first audition, she has been making my heart so happy and slaying her vocals for seven years💓 @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/Xl5OVaTv4Y — jessica (@perriesenigma) September 9, 2018

Fans of Perrie also love looking back to where it all began, with one fan writing on Twitter: "perrie was so cute on her first audition, she has been making my heart so happy and slaying her vocals for seven years."

As we all know now, not only did Perrie make it through that controversial first audition, she was formed alongside Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall into a girl group called Rhythmix, which they later changed to Little Mix after 'legal hassle'.

The girls has since admitted they hated the name change when it first occurred and even thought it would end their careers, thinking the name made them sound 'like children.'

> Download Our App For All The Latest Glee News