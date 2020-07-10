Reminiscing Little Mix's Perrie Edwards's X Factor Audition That Changed Her Life

10 July 2020, 12:57

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has turned 27 and fans are celebrating by looking back to where it all began, her X Factor audition at the age of 18.

Perrie Edwards has just turned 27, and the Little Mix star has had an incredibly journey so far, being just 17-years old when she left (most) of the judges shook hitting The X Factor stage for her first ever audition, and we thought it was time to take a trip back down memory lane.

So, what did Perrie Edwards sing in her X Factor audition, and when was she picked to form the band we know today as Little Mix?

WATCH: Harry Styles Auditioned For X Factor Ten Years Ago & Fans Are In Their Feelings

Perrie Edwards's X Factor audition is a serious trip down memory lane
Perrie Edwards's X Factor audition is a serious trip down memory lane. Picture: ITV X Factor/ Instagram @perrieedwards

Rocking a wholly 2011 look with backcombed hair and a headband, Perrie introduces herself to judges Kelly Rowland (iconic), Louis Walsh, Gary Barlow, and Tulisa Contostavlos, who goes on to win the series mentoring Little Mix.

Introducing herself, and letting the judges know she's 17, Perrie belts out Alanis Morissette's hit 'You Oughta Know', leaving the former Destiny's Child singer, Kelly, suitably blown away.

Kelly tells her, she's 'awesome' whilst cheering,

Louis says, "It was nice, it was safe", to which Kelly replies, "you're kidding me" and Tulisa says, "I get what he means."

Kelly asks them, "What didn't you get?... You're 17 honey and you came in here blowing this roof off."

Fans of Perrie also love looking back to where it all began, with one fan writing on Twitter: "perrie was so cute on her first audition, she has been making my heart so happy and slaying her vocals for seven years."

As we all know now, not only did Perrie make it through that controversial first audition, she was formed alongside Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall into a girl group called Rhythmix, which they later changed to Little Mix after 'legal hassle'.

The girls has since admitted they hated the name change when it first occurred and even thought it would end their careers, thinking the name made them sound 'like children.'

> Download Our App For All The Latest Glee News

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber jamming together proves they're mates

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Jamming Round A Piano Proves They're Mates Once & For All

A new Black Lives Matter mural has been painted in New York

Black Lives Matter Mural Is Painted Outside Trump Tower In Manhattan

Is there a Season 2 of Love Island Australia?

Is There A Season 2 Of Love Island Australia?

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

All The Love Island Babies: From Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey's Son Freddie-George To Jack Fincham's Daughter Blossom

TV & Film

Julia Sawalha will not return for the Chicken Run sequel.

Chicken Run 2: Julia Sawalha, Who Voiced Ginger, Has Been Axed For ‘Sounding Too Old’

Harry Styles auditioned for the X Factor ten years ago

WATCH: Harry Styles Auditioned For X Factor Ten Years Ago & Fans Are In Their Feelings

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement