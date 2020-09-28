‘Little Mix: The Search’ Contestant Elliott Has Been On TV Before

Elliott has starred on Coronation Street and Hollyoaks as an extra. Picture: BBC

Little Mix: The Search viewers spotted a familiar face on the show’s launch night.

Little Mix: The Search finally kicked off on Saturday night, and one of the contestants who auditioned in front of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall has been on TV before.

Aspiring singer and actor, Elliott, from Oldham, has appeared on Coronation Street and Hollyoaks as an extra.

WATCH: Chris Hughes Supports Ex Jesy Nelson's Show 'Little Mix: The Search' On Instagram

Opening up about his five minutes of fame on the show, he said: “I have done Coronation Street and I have done Hollyoaks.

"In Coronation Street, I got a lot of air time.”

Elliott made it past the first stage of the auditions, however he failed to make the final boyband line-up.

The first episode went down extremely well with fans who took to Twitter to praise the girls for being ‘amazing’.

“Ooh I LOVED #TheSearch by @LittleMix - really satisfied my Saturday night talent show itch.

"Those girls are amazing at what they do,” wrote one viewer.

Another added: “Little Mix deserve 22 seasons of the search ! I LOVE THEM #TheSearch.”

We agree!

Little Mix: The Search continues on Sunday at 7pm on BBC One.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News