WATCH: Chris Hughes Supports Ex Jesy Nelson's Show 'Little Mix: The Search' On Instagram

28 September 2020, 10:18

'Little Mix: The Search' has kicked off and Jesy Nelson's ex-boyfriend, Chris Hughes, has thrown his support behind it on Instagram.

Love Island star Chris Hughes has thrown his support behind his ex girlfriend, Jesy Nelson's, TV show Little Mix: The Search proving the pair are on good terms following their split earlier this year!

Little Mix: The Search - What Do They Win?

Chris Hughes supports Jesy Nelson on 'Little Mix: The Search'
Chris Hughes supports Jesy Nelson on 'Little Mix: The Search'. Picture: Instagram @chrishughes/ BBC Little Mix: The Search

Taking to Instagram, Chris, 27, posted a video of himself watching the band's talent show, writing: "Sick show this #LittleMixTheSearch".

We can't help but wonder if the 'Holiday' singer saw his sweet display of support, as she no longer follows him on the platform.

News of Chris and Jesy's split broke in May, with the pair unfollowing each other to confirm the whole thing, but neither have ever revealed the reason behind the ending of their year and a half long relationship.

Jesy, 29, has since moved on from the reality star with Our Girl actor, Sean Sagar, who she's been spotted out and about on dates with, as well as posting him all over her 'gram recently.

The band's talent competition kicked off this weekend and sees Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade search for and help form the next big band that will support them on their upcoming 2021 'Confetti' tour.

Fans were incredibly excited to see the girls sit on the other side of the judging panel for the first time and offer advice and critique on people's vocals and performances.

It has only just started and people are already obsessed with it, praising the girls for their serious search for talent, as well as their hilarious friendships with one another.

Now winter is on the way, we're so glad to have the gals to cozy on down and watch them slay their new roles as judges!

