Little Mix: The Search - What Do They Win?

25 September 2020, 14:42

Little Mix are on the hunt for the UK's next big group on their new show, Little Mix: The Search.
Little Mix are on the hunt for the UK's next big group on their new show, Little Mix: The Search. Picture: PA images

Little Mix: The Search is finally here. But what do they win? What’s the prize?

Little Mix’s brand new talent competition, Little Mix: The Search, is here to take over our lives for the next few weeks.

On the show, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards will be on the hunt for the UK’s next biggest group.

Little Mix's The Search: How To Apply & Minimum Age To Audition For The BBC Talent Show Revealed

Little Mix: The Search starts this weekend!
Little Mix: The Search starts this weekend! Picture: PA images

The series was originally scheduled to begin in April, with live shows including performances from Little Mix every week planned to air shortly after. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused the show to be postponed until now.

But what do they win? Let’s take a look…

What do they win on Little Mix: The Search? What’s the prize?

The winning act on Little Mix: The Search will join the girls on their Confetti Tour!

The tour is scheduled to kick off in April at the 3Arena in Dublin and also includes dates in Newcastle, Cardiff, Glasgow, London and more.

The girls announced the news of their tour earlier this month in an Instagram post.

It read: “WE’RE GOING ON TOUR. Get early access to tickets by pre-ordering the Confetti album from our store NOW, link in bio!

“We’ve really missed performing for you and we can’t wait to get back on the road!”

We can’t wait to see which lucky act gets to support them!

Little Mix: The Search starts on Saturday 26th September at 7pm on BBC One.

