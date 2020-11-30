Who’s Been Evicted From I’m A Celebrity 2020 So Far?

I'm A Celebrity 2020 has begun evicting campmates. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity 2020 has begun evicting campmates from the castle, but who has been voted off so far? Here are all the celebrities who have left the camp...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is soon coming to an end, with the final just days away, in which one of the celebrities will be crowned king or queen of the castle.

In the run-up to the finale, contestants are being evicted from the camp day by day.

But who has been voted off so far? Here’s who’s lost their place in the castle, which we’ll keep updated in the run-up to the final.

Who’s been evicted from I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Ruthie Henshall was the second to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Ruthie Henshall

West End actress Ruthie was second to be evicted from the I’m A Celebrity castle, calling her loss “brutal”.

She’s predicting either Shane Richie or Giovanna Fletcher will win.

Hollie Arnold MBE

Hollie Arnold was the first to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity 2020. Picture: ITV

Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold was first to be voted out of I’m A Celebrity 2020, saying she didn’t want to leave.

Speaking about her eviction on spin-off show The Daily Drop, she added: “I miss being there. I woke up this morning and still thought I was actually there.

“Two weeks is a long time but I still wish I was there.”

