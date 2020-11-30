Who’s Been Evicted From I’m A Celebrity 2020 So Far?

30 November 2020, 17:34

I'm A Celebrity 2020 has begun evicting campmates
I'm A Celebrity 2020 has begun evicting campmates. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity 2020 has begun evicting campmates from the castle, but who has been voted off so far? Here are all the celebrities who have left the camp...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is soon coming to an end, with the final just days away, in which one of the celebrities will be crowned king or queen of the castle.

In the run-up to the finale, contestants are being evicted from the camp day by day.

Is There Heating In The I’m A Celebrity Castle? Bosses Respond To Claims The Camp Is Warmed

But who has been voted off so far? Here’s who’s lost their place in the castle, which we’ll keep updated in the run-up to the final.

Who’s been evicted from I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Ruthie Henshall was the second to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity
Ruthie Henshall was the second to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV

Ruthie Henshall

West End actress Ruthie was second to be evicted from the I’m A Celebrity castle, calling her loss “brutal”.

She’s predicting either Shane Richie or Giovanna Fletcher will win.

Hollie Arnold MBE

Hollie Arnold was the first to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity 2020
Hollie Arnold was the first to be evicted from I'm A Celebrity 2020. Picture: ITV

Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold was first to be voted out of I’m A Celebrity 2020, saying she didn’t want to leave.

Speaking about her eviction on spin-off show The Daily Drop, she added: “I miss being there. I woke up this morning and still thought I was actually there.

“Two weeks is a long time but I still wish I was there.”

> Grab Our App For The Latest Reality TV News

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes has teased his new music

Shawn Mendes New Era Is Here: New Songs And Album Details So Far

Harry Styles drops limited edition 'TPWK' socks to raise money for Choose Love

Harry Styles's Limited Edition TPWK Merch Raises Money For Choose Love

An extra on Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' video has spilled all

An Ariana Grande Video Extra Recounts Not-So Glamorous Time On 'Thank U Next' Set

AJ Pritchard won't find out his grandmother has died until leaving 'I'm A Celebrity'

'I'm A Celeb's' AJ Pritchard's Grandma Tragically Dies & He Won't Know Until He Leaves The Show
Little Mix are due to kick off their Confetti tour in April 2021

Will Jesy Nelson Be On The Little Mix ‘Confetti’ Tour?

Curtis Pritchard says he feels 'betrayed' by ex Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor

Curtis Pritchard ‘Feels Betrayed’ By Ex Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith