I’m A Celebrity’s AJ Pritchard Finally Addresses Shane Richie Feud

3 December 2020, 10:34 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 10:35

AJ Pritchard has spoken about his rift with Shane Richie, addressing the spat they had over the washing up.

The I’m A Celebrity campmates have mostly got along well this year with just a few small feuds, but AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie found themselves at loggerheads on more than one occasion.

After AJ was voted out of the camp on Wednesday night alongside Mo Farrah he addressed his tension with Shane for the first time after Ant and Dec asked about that washing up discussion.

Why I’m A Celebrity Stars Aren’t Met By Family Members When They Leave

The presenters showed the ballroom dancer a clip of the moment they clashed, where AJ criticised Shane’s washing up skills when the pans still looked unclean after he’d finished the chore.

AJ Pritchard addressed his feud with Shane Richie
AJ Pritchard addressed his feud with Shane Richie. Picture: ITV
AJ Pritchard faced awkwardness with Shane Richie after seeing him do the washing up
AJ Pritchard faced awkwardness with Shane Richie after seeing him do the washing up. Picture: ITV

Ant agreed with AJ, saying: “I’m with you, I have to say, your pan looked completely different to his.”

AJ replied: “If you’re going to do a job do it properly, and hygiene, yeah you know, come on.”

Dec then asked if he found it frustrating when certain campmates didn’t pull their weight, to which AJ responded: "Maybe… I’m not going to lie.

"I think you're going to do your job do it properly, it's much better between everyone else."

Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard were the only campmates to have tension
Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard were the only campmates to have tension. Picture: ITV

Ever the gentleman AJ defended Shane’s attitude, saying: "The thing is to resolve problems and not let them fester.

"Shane was really ill at times, you have highs and lows. Everybody was positive. It was rewarding."

After the washing up spat aired AJ’s brother Curtis leapt to his defence, calling his brother’s campmate “lazy.”

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Fans happy to see Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez so happy together

Ariana Grande Posts Rare Intimate Snap Kissing Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Little Mix defended by Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum

Little Mix: Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Joins Fans In Calling Out Label Over Lack Of US Promotion
Harry Styles said he 'loved' being in 1D

Harry Styles’ Calls One Direction Hiatus ‘The Next Step In Evolution’

I'm A Celebrity campmates are no longer greeted by their family.

Why I’m A Celebrity Stars Aren’t Met By Family Members When They Leave

Harry Styles throws shade at Vogue critics with sassy Instagram

Harry Styles Claps Back At Critics Of His 'Manliness' With Sassy Instagram

Who is Bianca Finch?

Who Is Bianca Finch? Model’s Age, Instagram & Job Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith