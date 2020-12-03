I’m A Celebrity’s AJ Pritchard Finally Addresses Shane Richie Feud

AJ Pritchard has spoken about his rift with Shane Richie, addressing the spat they had over the washing up.

The I’m A Celebrity campmates have mostly got along well this year with just a few small feuds, but AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie found themselves at loggerheads on more than one occasion.

After AJ was voted out of the camp on Wednesday night alongside Mo Farrah he addressed his tension with Shane for the first time after Ant and Dec asked about that washing up discussion.

The presenters showed the ballroom dancer a clip of the moment they clashed, where AJ criticised Shane’s washing up skills when the pans still looked unclean after he’d finished the chore.

AJ Pritchard addressed his feud with Shane Richie. Picture: ITV

AJ Pritchard faced awkwardness with Shane Richie after seeing him do the washing up. Picture: ITV

Ant agreed with AJ, saying: “I’m with you, I have to say, your pan looked completely different to his.”

AJ replied: “If you’re going to do a job do it properly, and hygiene, yeah you know, come on.”

Dec then asked if he found it frustrating when certain campmates didn’t pull their weight, to which AJ responded: "Maybe… I’m not going to lie.

"I think you're going to do your job do it properly, it's much better between everyone else."

Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard were the only campmates to have tension. Picture: ITV

Ever the gentleman AJ defended Shane’s attitude, saying: "The thing is to resolve problems and not let them fester.

"Shane was really ill at times, you have highs and lows. Everybody was positive. It was rewarding."

After the washing up spat aired AJ’s brother Curtis leapt to his defence, calling his brother’s campmate “lazy.”

