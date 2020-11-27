AJ Pritchard Reaches Boiling Point With Shane Richie On I’m A Celebrity

AJ Pritchard shot Shane Richie a furious look on Thursday night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campmates are over halfway through their stint in the medieval Welsh castle and tensions between AJ Pritchard and Shane Richie are rising.

After having a stern exchange of words over the washing up earlier on in the week, Shane only fuelled the fire with AJ when he tried to make light of their little tiff.

Shane Richie seemed to wind up AJ Pritchard on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard had a stern exchange about the washing up. Picture: ITV

As the campmates huddled around the fire to eat their meal, Shane was the first to clear his plate and threw it on the floor in triumph.

“Right then, who is doing the washing up?” he asked the group, knowing it was AJ’s turn.

“There you go. How do you like them apples?”

The other celebrities giggled but AJ had a face like thunder as he told Shane to “put it by the bucket.”

AJ Pritchard looked less than impressed with Shane Richie's actions. Picture: ITV

AJ Pritchard looked seriously annoyed by Shane Richie. Picture: ITV

Shane, still not moving, asked again: “Who is doing the washing up?”

“Myself and Jess,” AJ responded before Shane got up and threw it in the bucket.

The EastEnders actor only made things worse however as he grabbed AJ on the shoulder when he walked back to the fire, with the former Strictly pro throwing him a furious look.

