Aj Pritchard's tattoo design and meaning

AJ Pritchard's Tattoo Wording & Meaning As Star Shows Off Ink On 'I'm A Celeb'

AJ isn't shy about stripping off on 'I'm A Celebrity' and viewers have spotted his tattoo and are wondering what it says and the meaning behind it...

AJ Pritchard is serving us all the eye candy we know we deserve on I'm A Celebrity 2020 and viewers have noticed the ink on his forearm and want to know all about it.

Luckily, we're all clued up on the former Strictly dancer's ink and the meaning behind it!

AJ Pritchard's tattoo explained

AJ, full name Alex Joseph Pritchard, has the two letters of his name on his right forearm, just in case anyone, or perhaps himself, was about to forget the superstar's name.

The two letters are in a cursive font and aren't often seen in photos and remains a pretty hidden ink but can be seen in a rare bunch of snaps (and usually ones where his top if off, if that helps).

Apart from this one ink that we've seen, the dancer doesn't appear to have any other inks on him for now, but who knows, he may be planning to add some in the future!

Maybe one to commemorate his time in the castle, or even one of his girlfriend, Abbie Quinnen?

The 26-year-old is proving to be an enormous hit on the first ever UK-based series of I'm A Celebrity, causing quite the stir when he stripped off to use the castle shower as he keeps himself in seriously good shape due to his dancing career.

If you've come to this page following his appearance on the ITV show, you're definitely not alone!

