Why I’m A Celebrity Stars Aren’t Met By Family Members When They Leave

I'm A Celebrity campmates are no longer greeted by their family. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity stars are no longer met by family members when they are voted out. But why? Let’s take a look…

I’m A Celebrity is coming to an end on Friday, so show bosses are chucking out campmates every night this week in time for the final.

The latest celebs to be voted off were Jess Plummer and Russell Watson. However, fans noticed the pair were not greeted by any family members which is what usually happens on the iconic series.

I'm A Celebrity 2019 winner Jacqueline Jossa was greeted by her husband Dan Osborne when she left the jungle. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

Viewers will be unsurprised to know the reason for this is cue to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told a tabloid: “ITV were desperate to include the segment as it is always really sweet and heart-warming.

“It's also a nice lift for the celebs who are fed up after three weeks of rations and being away from family.

“But this year they've realised with Covid rules and restrictions, it's just too much of a logistical headache, so have had to knock it on the head.”

It is just one of many changes show bosses had to make this year to ensure the show could go ahead safely.

The production crew has lots of strict measures in place and the number of staff on-site this year is extremely limited.

Richard Cowles, ITV Studios Entertainment Director, recently opened up about the necessary changes to the Royal Television Society Event.

He said: “In terms of the technology, we’ve for example, with the castle itself, we’ve mapped that completely remotely so we can get all of our camera positions and everything done off-site without having to go there.

“All the camera positions, the lens length – all of that sort of stuff can be done.

“We’re even going to have our edits in London to try to reduce the number of people travelling to Wales and to reduce the number of people that could potentially spread Covid.”

