Why I’m A Celebrity Stars Aren’t Met By Family Members When They Leave

2 December 2020, 15:19

I'm A Celebrity campmates are no longer greeted by their family.
I'm A Celebrity campmates are no longer greeted by their family. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celebrity stars are no longer met by family members when they are voted out. But why? Let’s take a look…

I’m A Celebrity is coming to an end on Friday, so show bosses are chucking out campmates every night this week in time for the final.

The latest celebs to be voted off were Jess Plummer and Russell Watson. However, fans noticed the pair were not greeted by any family members which is what usually happens on the iconic series.

I’m A Celeb Crew Swapping Gold Coast For Caravan Park In Wales

I'm A Celebrity 2019 winner Jacqueline Jossa was greeted by her husband Dan Osborne when she left the jungle.
I'm A Celebrity 2019 winner Jacqueline Jossa was greeted by her husband Dan Osborne when she left the jungle. Picture: Jacqueline Jossa/Instagram

Viewers will be unsurprised to know the reason for this is cue to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told a tabloid: “ITV were desperate to include the segment as it is always really sweet and heart-warming.

“It's also a nice lift for the celebs who are fed up after three weeks of rations and being away from family.

“But this year they've realised with Covid rules and restrictions, it's just too much of a logistical headache, so have had to knock it on the head.”

It is just one of many changes show bosses had to make this year to ensure the show could go ahead safely.

The production crew has lots of strict measures in place and the number of staff on-site this year is extremely limited.

Richard Cowles, ITV Studios Entertainment Director, recently opened up about the necessary changes to the Royal Television Society Event.

He said: “In terms of the technology, we’ve for example, with the castle itself, we’ve mapped that completely remotely so we can get all of our camera positions and everything done off-site without having to go there.

“All the camera positions, the lens length – all of that sort of stuff can be done.

“We’re even going to have our edits in London to try to reduce the number of people travelling to Wales and to reduce the number of people that could potentially spread Covid.” 

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Little Mix defended by Leigh-Anne Pinnock's mum

Little Mix: Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Joins Fans In Calling Out Label Over Lack Of US Promotion
Harry Styles said he 'loved' being in 1D

Harry Styles’ Calls One Direction Hiatus ‘The Next Step In Evolution’

Harry Styles throws shade at Vogue critics with sassy Instagram

Harry Styles Claps Back At Critics Of His 'Manliness' With Sassy Instagram

Who is Bianca Finch?

Who Is Bianca Finch? Model’s Age, Instagram & Job Revealed

Elliot Page has been supported by fellow celebrities since coming out as transgender

Elliot Page Supported By Stars Including Miley Cyrus & Anna Kendrick As He Comes Out As Transgender
Everything you need to know about Rita Ora

How Old Is Rita Ora And What Is Her Net Worth? Everything You Need To Know About The Pop Star

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith