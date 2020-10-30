I’m A Celeb Crew Swapping Gold Coast For Caravan Park In Wales

The crew working I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! In Wales this year will be staying at a holiday caravan park.

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is going to be an entirely different format to what viewers are used to, as producers have swapped the Australian jungle for the Welsh countryside in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

And as the start date for the new series approaches, the final details are being put in place, such as where the crew will stay to film I’m A Celeb during its three-week stint – and this year it's not so sunny.

It's been reported this year the crew will be staying in a local caravan park while the series is underway.

I'm A Celeb will take place in Wales this year. Picture: Rex

I'm a Celeb's crew will stay in a caravan park this year (stock image). Picture: Getty

Usually the team are housed in Coolangatta on the Gold Coast of Australia, which reaches temperatures of a lush 30 degrees, while the celebrities are treated to a luxurious stay at the Palazzo Versace Hotel.

But due to the pandemic, things are very different for the series this year and the entire team are facing around eight weeks in the freezing cold in Wales.

According to the tabloids, holiday caravan park Golden Sands is located in Rhyl, North Wales, 15 minutes away from Gwrych Castle, where the celebrities will be staying.

The site offers accommodation for as little as £9.50 per night, with lodges, chalets and caravans available to choose from.

The crew will apparently spend at least two months on the site, preparing the show which normally runs for three weeks.

