Is There Heating In The I’m A Celebrity Castle? Bosses Respond To Claims The Camp Is Warmed

30 November 2020, 16:53

I'm A Celebrity viewers are wondering whether the celebs have central heating in the castle
I'm A Celebrity viewers are wondering whether the celebs have central heating in the castle. Picture: ITV / Getty

Gwrych Castle has responded to claims the camp where the I’m A Celebrity contestants are staying is warmed by central heating.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is taking place in the freezing cold Welsh countryside this year, but some viewers reckon the contestants are being treated to central heating in Gwrych Castle.

After the series moved from the Australian jungle to North Wales, fans are wondering how the celebrities are staying warm – especially when some have been spotted sleeping topless and wearing just t-shirts in the camp.

'I'm A Celeb's' AJ Pritchard's Grandma Tragically Dies & He Won't Know Until He Leaves The Show

Although there’s a wood fire in the centre of the camp, some viewers are speculating the stars are being provided extra warmth.

One person tweeted: “ITV must think we are stupid in i'm a celebrity get me out of here there in a old castle in wales.but alot of the time there just wearing t-shirts its been freezing all week here especially at night. so has this old castle ruin got central heating then. lol [sic].”

Another person tweeted: “Tbf maybe they do have heating... who CARES! It’s November in Wales in an old castle.”

“There's no f***** way they're in that castle in I'm a celeb, its got no roof an they're bouncing round in t-shirts. I'm in mine heating full blast in a coat!”

After Vernon Kay was spotted walking around barefoot, it only fuelled fans’ speculation.

AJ Pritchard slept topless on I'm A Celebrity leaving fans questioning whether they have heating in the castle
AJ Pritchard slept topless on I'm A Celebrity leaving fans questioning whether they have heating in the castle. Picture: ITV

However, representatives for Gwrych Castle have confirmed there is no central heating or electricity in the castle.

Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust told North Wales Live: "There's no central heating at the castle. It has no mains electricity or running water.”

The celebrities’ warm temperatures could also be due to the fact the castle has been turned into a studio, effectively, with lights constantly around them.

Gwrych Castle is the home of I'm A Celebrity 2020
Gwrych Castle is the home of I'm A Celebrity 2020. Picture: Getty

It would also be dangerous to the stars’ health to spend such a long time in cold weather, something ITV would never risk.

Another Twitter user pointed out that Ant and Dec aren’t ever seen shivering and they also work without coats on.

