Dylan O'Brien Dons Lingerie In New Trailer for HBO's Fantasmas

Dylan O'Brien Dons Lingerie In New Trailer for HBO's Fantasmas. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, HBO Max

By Sam Prance

A scene in Dylan O'Brien's new HBO Max series is sending fans into meltdown.

Dylan O'Brien in lingerie? I'm listening.

Dylan O'Brien is no stranger to breaking the internet. Ever since he played Stiles in Teen Wolf, people have been obsessed with his work both on and off screen and he's still the internet's boyfriend to this day.

In recent years, Dylan has gone viral for sex scenes (Not Okay), shower scenes (The Other Two) and for simply being in his self-proclaimed "slut era".

Now, Dylan is starring in a new HBO Max series called Fantasmas and one particular scene in the trailer is sending fans into meltdown.

Dylan O’Brien wears lingerie in Fantasmas trailer

Fantasmas is a new HBO comedy series written and created by Julio Torres. The fantastical series follows Julio as he plays a version of himself who loses a gold oyster earring and meets a variety of interesting characters in his search for the piece of jewellery. As well as Julio, the show stars a variety of huge guest stars including Emma Stone, Alexa Demie and Ziwe.

Among the guest stars is Dylan O'Brien and his appearance in the Fantasmas trailer is something to behold. Around the one minute mark, Dylan can be seen strutting in a red lingerie look. It's unclear if he's playing a character or a version of himself like Julio but fans are already living for the look and can't wait to see Dylan's performance in the show.

One person tweeted: "i’m crying like this is insane i didn’t even think we’d get dylan o’brien in lingerie IM SINDJDNFKEJTKSJFNDJDN IM FROYJING AT THE MOUJTH."

Another simply wrote: "I'M FREAKING OUT I NEED WATCH THIS".

i’m crying like this is insane i didn’t even think we’d get dylan o’brien in lingerie IM SINDJDNFKEJTKSJFNDJDN IM FROYJING AT THE MOUJTH pic.twitter.com/MS5dsO7Osx — ً leigh⁷ ᥫ᭡ (@jmncisms) May 23, 2024

I'M FREAKING OUT I NEED WATCH THIS pic.twitter.com/eiLImNDQDR — dylan o'brien archive (@archivdob) May 23, 2024

dylan o’brien really gave us both of these in just a matter of months pic.twitter.com/xPEIGefmyJ — angieৎ୭ |-/ (@dobscockwhore) May 23, 2024

DYLAN O’BRIEN WHAT I DON'T THINK I FEEL GOOD pic.twitter.com/4XPH1EgOIS — Chiara⸆⸉ (@sheschiara_) May 23, 2024

Fantasmas premieres on HBO on June 7th. We will be watching!

