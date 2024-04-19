Dylan O'Brien Says Having A Trans Nonbinary Sibling Has "Deepened" His Life

19 April 2024, 16:01

Watch the original Ponyboi trailer

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Dylan O'Brien also spoke about the importance of representation when discussing his new movie Ponyboi.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dylan O’Brien has opened up about having a trans sibling and why it was important for him to star in his new film Ponyboi.

Earlier this month (Jan 20), Ponyboi premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival to widespread critical acclaim. Based on the short film of the same name, Ponyboi tells the story of Ponyboi, a young, intersex sex worker who is on the run after a drug deal goes disastrously wrong. Dylan O'Brien stars in the film as Ponyboi's pimp and secret love interest Vinny.

Now, Dylan has said that having multiple LGBTQ+ friends and family members has been a huge gift to him as a person.

Read more: Dylan O'Brien's New Ponyboi Look Has Sent Fans Into Meltdown

Dylan O&squot;Brien says he&squot;s "so grateful" to have a trans nonbinary sibiling
Dylan O'Brien says he's "so grateful" to have a trans nonbinary sibiling. Picture: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IMDb, @julzbob417 via Instagram

Speaking to Vulture about Ponyboi and the role LGBTQ+ people play in his life as a cisgender, straight man, Dylan said: "I have a trans, nonbinary sibling and I know people in my personal life as well who are queer and I am so grateful for how much it deepens my experience in this world."

Dylan's sibling Julz O'Brien is nonbinary and they use they/them pronouns. Julz often shares photos with Dylan on their Instagram account and has referred to the actor as their "very first best friend".

Discussing Ponyboi with Adobe, Dylan said that he wanted to star in the film because of how important representation is. Dylan explained: "The way that the industry can make changes, and create more opportunities, and spread stories that we're not so used to seeing is hugely impactful."

He continued: "River Gallo, who is my costar, grew up not really seeing anyone like them on screen before. What a tremendous moment to represent a community that is so widely unrepresented."

Dylan O’Brien on Experiencing New Worlds Through Film at Sundance

Dylan ended the video by saying: "Going in, I was extremely uneducated on intersex and the intersex community. This was such an enlightening experience to me and [River is] someone that I hold so dearly to me now that I'll have with me for the rest of my life as a friend."

As well as Dylan, River Gallo, Victoria Pedretti, Indya Moore and Murray Bartlett star in Ponyboi. The film is currently yet to get a cinema or streaming release date.

Read more Dylan O'Brien news here:

WATCH: Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS' Jack Dunkley has left viewers baffled by his choice of emoji

What On Earth Did MAFS’ Australia’s Jack Mean By The Wind Emoji?

Taylor Lautner reveals they were originally going to recast Jacob in Twilight New Moon

Taylor Lautner Reveals Twilight Were Originally Going To Recast Jacob In New Moon

Why Did Dusty Leave Heartbreak High? Josh Heuston's Reduced Role In Season 2 Explained

Why Did Dusty Leave Heartbreak High? Josh Heuston's Reduced Role In Season 2 Explained

MAFS Australia final vows will air towards the end of April

When Are The MAFS Australia Final Vows And What Happens?

Angus Cloud's final film is dedicated to him following his tragic passing

Abigail Directors Reveal Emotional Details About Angus Cloud's Final Movie Role

Celebrity Traitors supposedly in discussion for 2025

The Traitors UK Celebrity Edition In The Works For 2025

Selling Sunset cast in cream dresses alongside a picture of them ringing the house sale bell

Selling Sunset Season 8: Release Date, News And Cast

Is Euphoria cancelled? Zendaya's latest interview leaves season 3 uncertain

Is Euphoria Cancelled? Zendaya's Latest Interview Leaves Season 3 Uncertain

Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison seemed to have called it quits in April of 2024

Love Island’s Anton Danyluk Compares The Villa To Prison

Love Island

Molly-Mae spoke about the recent car accident on her Youtube channel

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Crashed Into Twice In Shock Car Accident

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits