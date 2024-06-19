Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Explains Why She Decided To Be "Very Naked" In Season 3

Nicola Coughlan says 'nude' mirror scene scene was empowering to film
Nicola Coughlan says 'nude' mirror scene scene was empowering to film. Picture: Robert Okine/Getty Images, Netflix
"When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f-----g hot I looked!"

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's sex scene in Bridgerton season 3 episode 5 has set the internet on fire, and now Nicola has opened up about how empowering it was to film.

The scene in question – a.k.a. the mirror scene – sees both Nicola and Luke strip down to their tiny modesty garments as Penelope and Colin get intimate for the first time.

In the scene, Colin undresses Penelope in front of a full length mirror, fully exposing her breasts as he sensually removes her corset. The moment then progresses with Penelope moving to cover parts of herself with a sheet while Colin strips naked.

Nicola has now spoken about filming that scene, explaining to Stylist that it's a direct response to trolls who can't stop talking about her body and weight online.

Penelope and Colin's sex scene in Bridgerton season 3 episode 5
Penelope and Colin's sex scene in Bridgerton season 3 episode 5. Picture: Netflix

Collaborating closely with Bridgerton's intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot, Nicola explained that she was in charge of how much she wanted or didn't want to show, and what she wanted to add on top of what was scripted.

"I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included," she said. "There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘f--k you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering."

"I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: 'When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f---ing hot I looked!'"

At a Q&A event in Dublin ahead of Part 2's release, Nicola issued an iconic response to someone who suggested she was "very brave" to take on the romantic leading role. Responding to the weird comment, she said: "You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type – women with perfect breasts – we don’t get to see ourselves onscreen enough."

"And I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them." AMEN!

Speaking previously about filming Penelope and Colin's sex scenes with Luke Newton, Nicola told This Morning that they were "liberating" to shoot.

"Luke and I actually had a lot of say in what we wanted to do and we kind of had ideas about how we wanted things to play out,” she said, "which was great, 'cause we really felt like we were in control."

Of course, Nicola and Luke had been friends and co-stars for four years prior to filming those intimate scenes, but they quickly went from "nerve-wracking" to "quite liberating and quite fun to do."

She also explained to AP Entertainment why they're so important for Penelope and Colin's relationship: "Those scenes in this show are important – they're an important part of the narrative, they're not throw away. So they're not short scenes, they're important."

