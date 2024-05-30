Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Explains Why She Wears A Ceasefire Pin In All Her Interviews

30 May 2024, 12:18

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Explains Why She Wears A Ceasefire Pin In All Her Interviews. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
Nicola Coughlan has worn an Artists4Ceasefire pin in throughout her Bridgerton season 3 press run.

Nichola Coughlan has opened up about why she's been wearing a ceasefire pin in all her interviews for Bridgerton season 3.

Since the Hamas attacks on October 7th last year, over 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's subsequent attacks. As a result, multiple celebrities have spoken out against Israel's response and Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan is one of 400 people in the entertainment industry who have signed a letter to President Joe Biden to publicly call for a ceasefire.

Nicola has also been spotted wearing a ceasefire pin during all of her Bridgerton press and now she's spoken up about it.

Behind the scenes of Bridgerton season 3

Speaking with USA Today about her decision to wear the Artists4Ceasefire pin in interviews, Nicola said: "It’s very important for me because I feel like I’m a very privileged person. I’m doing my dream job and I’m getting to travel the world, but then I’m hyper-aware of what’s happening in Rafah at the moment."

Adding further context, Nicola explained: "My Dad was in the Irish army which is a peacekeeping force. He was a member of the UN so my family actually lived in Jerusalem in the late '70s and he was part of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation. It was about brokering peace in the Middle East."

Nicola ended by saying: "I feel very passionately about it. I’m Irish also, so it’s sort of a different perspective. And I just feel, if I have this global platform, which I do at the minute, I think if I can hopefully raise funds for aid organisations."

Since October 7th, Nicola has repeatedly used her platform to raise funds for medical aid for those affected by the attacks.

Nicola also recently told Teen Vogue that she was initially discouraged from supporting Palestine and advocating for a ceasefire.

She said: "You do get told, ‘You won’t get work, you won’t do this. But I also think, deep down, if you know that you’re coming from a place of ‘I don’t want any innocent people to suffer,’ then I’m not worried about people’s reactions."

