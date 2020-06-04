Meet 13 Reasons Why New Cast Member Jan Luis Castellanos Who Plays Diego Torres

4 June 2020, 11:52

Meet Jan Luis Castellanos who plays Diego Torres in 13 Reasons Why
Picture: Instagram/Netflix

Netflix welcomes a new actor to the 13 Reasons Why cast in the form of Jan Luis Castellanos who plays Diego Torres. So who is he? How old is he? And what’s his Instagram? Here’s what you need to know.

13 Reasons Why's highly anticipated fourth season is back on Netflix and this time, there’s a new face amongst the cast, Jan Luis Castellanos who plays Diego Torres.

Joining the complicated teenagers of the Netflix series, Jan Luis will play the new footballer who finds himself crushing on the leading lady, Jess, and struggles with his emotions and anger.

The 13 Reasons Why Cast And Their All-Important Instagram Handles

With there not being many spoilers for the final ever season of 13 Reasons Why - already causing controversy across the globe with it’s risky storylines - we take a closer look at new actor Jan Luis Castellanos.

So who is the actor who plays Diego Torres? Has he starred in any other TV and movies? How old is he? And does he have a girlfriend? We take a look at all the facts.

13 Reasons Why comes to an end after season four on Netflix
Picture: Netflix

Who is Jan Luis Castellanos who plays Diego Torres?

Born in Dominican Republic, Jan Luis was raised by his grandparents before moving to New Jersey to live with his mum.

Aged 24, he has a height of around 5’ 11 inches and has a massive interest in theatre, musical and sports.

Jan Luis Castellanos movies and tv shows

What else has the young actor starred in? Well his biggest role before 13 Reasons Why was Runaway.

Jan Luis Castellanos has been with his longterm girlfriend for five years
Picture: Jan Luis Castellanos/Instagram

Who is Jan Luis Castellanos dating? Does he have a girlfriend?

It looks like Jan Luis is completely smitten with his girlfriend of five years Andrea Perrelli.

You only have to have quick look through his Instagram to see just how in love they are.

How to find Jan Luis Castellanos on Instagram

You can follow him @janluiscastellanos. And if you’re looking for the rest of the 13 Reasons Why cast on Instagram, here are their accounts.

