Travis Kelce Tearing Up At His Brother’s Retirement Announcement Has Fans Emotional

5 March 2024, 14:37

Travis Kelce teared up at brother Jason's retirement conference
Travis Kelce teared up at brother Jason's retirement conference. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift fans only have more reasons to love this man every day that goes by.

Travis Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce has announced his retirement from American football and as he made the big news public his family including brother Travis, aka Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, were by his side.

As Jason made the announcement his incredible career has come to an end after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years, Travis was seen tearing up at the news while sat beside his mum and dad, Donna and Ed.

In his speech Jason spoke about his upbringing with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis. “We did almost everything together, we competed, we fought, we laughed, we cried and we learned from each other. We invented games, imagined ourselves as star players of that time. We’d envision making the winning plays day after day on Coleridge Road.

“We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house,” he sweetly recalled.

Travis Kelce teared up as Jason Kelce announced his retirement
Travis Kelce teared up as Jason Kelce announced his retirement. Picture: Getty

Fans of the football star were quick to comment on the clip, mainly over how touching it was to see Jason’s family going through the emotional moment with Jason.

One fan commented: “Jason & Travis Kelce should be considered role models for modern men. Live in the moment, show your emotions, foster those relationships. If you’re a boy mom/dad, this should be the goal.”

Another said on X (formerly Twitter): “A beautiful moment to see Jason’s family going through this with him. He is looking at them often throughout the speech.”

“Say what you want about the Kelces, but one thing for sure, Jason and Travis Kelce have so much love, respect, and admiration for each other,” added a third.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have a close relationship
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have a close relationship. Picture: Getty

His statement lasted more than 40 minutes as he reflected on the ‘legacy he’s left behind’.

After his speech he hugged each of his family members before embracing his wife Kylie, who he also paid a sweet tribute to in his speech.

Travis and Jason made history last year when they became the first brothers to play against each other in the NFL Super Bowl, with Travis’ team the Chiefs winning their third of four wins in the showpiece. Their fourth being this year in Las Vegas where Travis was supported by his girlfriend Taylor.

