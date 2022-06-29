Kourtney Kardashian At Travis Barker's Side As He's Rushed To Hospital

Travis Barker has been rushed to hospital. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian has been by Travis Barker's side since a medical incident caused him to be taken to hospital.

Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance due to an unknown medical emergency on Tuesday (June 28).

Kourtney Kardashian was by his side during an ordeal, with pictures of the Blink 182 drummer on a stretcher with his wife emerging from TMZ.

The family are yet to release more information about the medical incident, however, hours before news broke Travis tweeted out 'God save me'.

Kourtney Kardashian is supporting husband Travis Barker through his medical emergency. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The husband and wife arrived at the West Hills Hospital early on Tuesday morning before being transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance.

Travis' 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker shared a post to Instagram asking her followers to 'pray' for her father.

Alabama wrote on her Instagram story: "Please send your prayers."

Kourtney is yet to make a public statement about the scary moment revolving around the unknown medical condition.

Alabama Barker asked for her followers 'prayers' after the incident. Picture: Alabama Barker/Instagram

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

The emergency comes just over a month after their wedding, they celebrated their marriage with a third ceremony at a lavish event in Italy on May 21.

Kourtney and Travis partook in unofficial nuptials during an impromptu Las Vegas service after the Grammys back in April, they then held an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara with their closest circle in attendance the following month.

