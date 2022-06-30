Travis Barker Hospitalised With Pancreatitis

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
30 June 2022, 11:08
Travis Barker's family asked fans to 'pray for him' after he was hospitalised this week with pancreatitis.
Kourtney Kardashian was by husband Travis Barker's side when he was hospitalised this week, with his daughter asking fans to 'send their prayers'.
It's now been reported the Blink-182 drummer has pancreatitis, which is when enzymes in the stomach attack the pancreas.
Kanye West Jokes About Kim Kardashian Marriage During Surprise BET Appearance
Travis was stretchered into hospital on Tuesday, with his wife Kourtney beside him.
Pancreatitis can appear suddenly, but can last for days. It can also become a chronic condition which occurs over many years, however, in most cases it can improve with treatment.
Symptoms include fever, nausea and vomiting.
Before he was photographed being stretchered into hospital, Travis tweeted: "God save me," sparking concern from his 1.5 million followers.
God save me— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022
Travis' daughter Alabama asked fans to send their prayers and also posted a photo of her holding her dad's hand in hospital.
The health scare comes after Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Portofino last month, their third wedding ceremony over a month, with the first taking place in Las Vegas, the second in Santa Barbara and the grand celebration in Italy.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital