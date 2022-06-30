Travis Barker Hospitalised With Pancreatitis

30 June 2022, 11:08

Travis Barker was rushed to hospital with pancreatitis
By Kathryn Knight

Travis Barker's family asked fans to 'pray for him' after he was hospitalised this week with pancreatitis.

Kourtney Kardashian was by husband Travis Barker's side when he was hospitalised this week, with his daughter asking fans to 'send their prayers'.

It's now been reported the Blink-182 drummer has pancreatitis, which is when enzymes in the stomach attack the pancreas.

Travis was stretchered into hospital on Tuesday, with his wife Kourtney beside him.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently got married
Travis Barker was taken to hospital with pancreatitis
Pancreatitis can appear suddenly, but can last for days. It can also become a chronic condition which occurs over many years, however, in most cases it can improve with treatment.

Symptoms include fever, nausea and vomiting.

Before he was photographed being stretchered into hospital, Travis tweeted: "God save me," sparking concern from his 1.5 million followers.

Alabama Barker asked fans to pray for her dad
Travis' daughter Alabama asked fans to send their prayers and also posted a photo of her holding her dad's hand in hospital.

The health scare comes after Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in Portofino last month, their third wedding ceremony over a month, with the first taking place in Las Vegas, the second in Santa Barbara and the grand celebration in Italy.

Travis Barker has been rushed to hospital

Kourtney Kardashian At Travis Barker's Side As He's Rushed To Hospital

