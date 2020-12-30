These Are The Top 10 Most-Liked Instagram Posts Of 2020

30 December 2020, 10:37

The 10 most-liked Instagram posts of 2020 have been revealed
The 10 most-liked Instagram posts of 2020 have been revealed. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande are among the celebs who dominated the most-liked Instagram posts of 2020.

Instagram has unveiled the most-liked posts of 2020, a series of uploads which show just how up and down this year has really been.

Kylie Jenner dominates the number of likes, while Cristiano Ronaldo – who is the most followed person on the ‘gram – had the most-liked picture this year.

The photo announcing the sudden death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, which left the world speechless, has received over 19.1 million likes.

Lebron James’ tribute to Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter accident in January, marks another heartbreaking post on the list.

Happy news from Ariana Grande about her engagement, which was announced just before Christmas, has garnered over 15.4 million likes as she too is among the most followed on Instagram.

Here’s the complete list of the top 10 most-liked Instagram posts of 2020…

10. Kylie Jenner (14.2 million likes)

9. Cristiano Ronaldo (14.3 million)

8. Kylie Jenner (14.5 million)

7. Kylie Jenner (15.3 million)

6. Ariana Grande (15.4 million)

5. LeBron James (15.5 million)

4. Kylie Jenner (16 million)

3. Lionel Messi (16.4 million)

2. Chadwick Boseman (19.1 million)

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (19.7 million)

