7 New Year’s Eve Events For Your Big Night In

New Year's Eve in 2020 doesn't mean celebrations are cancelled. Picture: Getty

Big New Year’s Eve celebrations might be a write off, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be sat at home with nothing to do – there’s a whole bunch of virtual events to get involved with.

New Year’s Eve 2020 won’t be the same as all our other annual celebrations, obviously, but there are so many events to still look forward to, from parties with your household to virtual concerts.

Capital Dance’s MistaJam is bringing the house party to your own home on NYE, with hours of bangers from 7pm, in just one of the events you can schedule into your final night of the year.

And once the clock strikes midnight there will in fact be fireworks to watch elsewhere in the world, despite the London display being called off.

Here are all the events happening this New Year’s Eve, to make your countdown feel a little less shoddy…

MistaJam’s NYE House Party

Capital Dance host MistaJam is bringing his dance energy to your own home this New Year’s Eve, for a rave in the safety of your living room.

MistaJam will be going live on Global Player at 7pm on Capital and Capital Dance.

The Times Square Ball Drop

Pandemic or not, that hasn’t stopped New Yorkers from putting on their world-famous Ball Drop in Times Square this NYE.

While there won’t be a crowd of thousands to provide the usual buzz, you will be able to tune in and watch the deserted city centre on the night, with a host of live performances including Gloria Gaynor who will belt out ‘I Will Survive’ at midnight.

Australia’s fireworks in Sydney

Australians are being urged to watch their annual NYE fireworks display from home, but they are going ahead as usual – just on a smaller scale.

The seven-minute display will go ahead at midnight and will be available to watch live online.

Australians are encouraged to watch Sydney's fireworks from home. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber’s livestream concert

Justin Bieber is performing at T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live, in the ‘Holy’ singer’s first live show since his cancelled 2017 ‘Purpose’ tour.

He’s been sharing snippets of the rehearsals on Instagram and it looks like it’ll be a huge show, complete with dancers, acapella vocals and all of his new songs performed live.

The gig is a ticketed event and fans worldwide can purchase their pass for £18.70.

BTS and friends’ live concert

BTS will be joined by fellow K-Pop artists on New Year’s Eve for a huge show just outside of Seoul.

Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki will also be performing.

Ticket prices costs £27 and the show will be streamed live on Weverse.

BTS are performing with fellow K-Pop artists on NYE 2020. Picture: Getty

David Guetta and Major Lazer at Tomorrowland

Belgian’s biggest EDM festival is hosting a New Year’s Eve party with performances from some massive DJs including David Guetta, Major Lazer and Martin Garrix.

Tickets cost £18 each and the show has been adapted so it starts at 8pm in every time zone.

Dua Lipa live on YouTube

YouTube are putting on NYE Big Night In from 10.30pm til late – and this one’s free!

Dua Lipa, MNEK, Raye, and Anne-Marie are among the performers as well as Joel Corry, Aitch and AJ Tracey.

There will also be appearances from Katherine Ryan, Big Narstie, Michaela Cole and RuPaul.

