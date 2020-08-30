Chadwick Boseman: Celebrities Pay Tribute To Black Panther Actor

30 August 2020, 16:14

Celebrities pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman
Celebrities pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Picture: Getty Images

Denzel Washington, Barack Obama and Tom Holland are among the stars who have paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Celebrities have paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, following the Black Panther actor's shock death.

The 43-year-old star died after a four-year-battle with colon cancer, which he had chosen to keep private.

Chadwick rose to prominence playing real-life figures, such as baseball icon Jackie Robinson and soul singer James Brown, but is perhaps best known for playing the title role in Marvel's 2018 film Black Panther.

It became the first superhero movie to receive a nomination for Best Picture at the Oscars and is regarded as a cultural milestone for the genre, having a largely black cast and a black director.

The Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER
The Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER. Picture: Getty

Former US President Barack Obama shared photos of him with the actor, writing: "Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson."

"You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years."

Denzel Washington told The Hollywood Reporter: "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career."

Marvel Studios tweeted: "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

Tom Holland was among the Avengers stars to pay tribute to their late co-star. The Spider-Man actor wrote on Instagram: "Chadwick, you were even more of a hero off screen than on."

"A role model not only to me on set, but to millions of others around the world. You brought joy and happiness to so many and I’m proud to have been able to call you a friend."

Lewis Hamilton dedicated his pole position at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix to Chadwick.

"What he accomplished and the legacy he left is so incredible to me," Lewis tweeted, "He’s inspired a whole generation of young black men and women and provided them with a true superhero to look up to. Rest in power my friend."

Chadwick's publicist said he died in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

The message posted to Chadwick's Twitter account announcing his death is now the most liked tweet of all time.

More News

See more More News

Listen to Dua Lipa on The Capital Weekender again

Listen Again To Dua Lipa's Takeover Of The Capital Weekender

Gigi Hadid revealed what her experience was like as she shot her maternity snaps

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About ‘Tiring’ Pregnancy Photo Shoot As She Approaches Baby’s Due Date

Roman Kemp is set to play in 2020's Soccer Aid

Roman Kemp Joins Soccer Aid 2020 Line-Up

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens had their first holiday together

Inside Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jordan Stephens’ Venice Holiday

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present

Love Island's Sam Bird gets engaged to girlfriend of eight months

Love Island's Sam Bird Gets Engaged To Kailah Casillas As He 'Puts All His Eggs In One Basket'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters