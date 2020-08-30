Chadwick Boseman: Celebrities Pay Tribute To Black Panther Actor

Celebrities pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Picture: Getty Images

Denzel Washington, Barack Obama and Tom Holland are among the stars who have paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Celebrities have paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, following the Black Panther actor's shock death.

The 43-year-old star died after a four-year-battle with colon cancer, which he had chosen to keep private.

Chadwick rose to prominence playing real-life figures, such as baseball icon Jackie Robinson and soul singer James Brown, but is perhaps best known for playing the title role in Marvel's 2018 film Black Panther.

It became the first superhero movie to receive a nomination for Best Picture at the Oscars and is regarded as a cultural milestone for the genre, having a largely black cast and a black director.

The Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER. Picture: Getty

Former US President Barack Obama shared photos of him with the actor, writing: "Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson."

"You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years."

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

Denzel Washington told The Hollywood Reporter: "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career."

Marvel Studios tweeted: "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

Tom Holland was among the Avengers stars to pay tribute to their late co-star. The Spider-Man actor wrote on Instagram: "Chadwick, you were even more of a hero off screen than on."

"A role model not only to me on set, but to millions of others around the world. You brought joy and happiness to so many and I’m proud to have been able to call you a friend."

Lewis Hamilton dedicated his pole position at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix to Chadwick.

"What he accomplished and the legacy he left is so incredible to me," Lewis tweeted, "He’s inspired a whole generation of young black men and women and provided them with a true superhero to look up to. Rest in power my friend."

I want to dedicate this pole to Chadwick. What he accomplished and the legacy he left is so incredible to me. He’s inspired a whole generation of young black men and women and provided them with a true superhero to look up to. Rest in power my friend.#WakandaForever #blackpanther pic.twitter.com/M7EgGess9p — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 29, 2020

Chadwick's publicist said he died in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

The message posted to Chadwick's Twitter account announcing his death is now the most liked tweet of all time.