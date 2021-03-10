Exclusive

WATCH: Tom Holland Says Fatherhood 'With Nicki Minaj's Baby' Is Glorious

10 March 2021, 19:30

Tom Holland has spoken about becoming a father with Nicki Minaj for the first time and we can’t believe he’s not sick of this joke yet.

Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj’s ‘lovechild’ was the meme fans couldn’t get enough of last year and when Nicki finally gave birth to her little one with actual husband Kenneth Petty, the Spider-Man actor was still called the father of her baby.

So when Tom caught up with Jimmy Hill on Capital we had to ask him if fatherhood had changed him.

Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj have never even met
Tom Holland and Nicki Minaj have never even met. Picture: Getty
Nicki Minaj with her actual husband Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj with her actual husband Kenneth Petty. Picture: Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Here’s what he said: “It’s a glorious journey, one that I wasn’t ready for but I’ve taken it on and it’s going really well. Thank you for asking.”

Just a few weeks ago Tom said when the joke first went viral that he was the father of the ‘Superbass’ rapper’s bb, it “really stressed him out” because he “wasn’t ready to have a child.”

But when he eventually realised he’s never even met Nicki he soon calmed down.

Even Nicki Minaj finds the Tom Holland memes hilarious
Even Nicki Minaj finds the Tom Holland memes hilarious. Picture: Twitter

The Nicki/Tom stanship started from a viral meme way back in April 2019 when a video edit consisting of a love triangle between the Marvel actor, Nicki and James Charles was shared literally everywhere.

Even Nicki acknowledged the wild trend, liking our tweet on Capital when we congratulated Tom on the news he was set to become a father.

Since then, it’s continued to be a meme we hope never dies.

