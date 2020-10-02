Nicki Minaj Baby: Rapper Welcomes First Child With Husband Kenneth Petty

2 October 2020, 14:17

Nicki Minaj has welcomed her first baby!
Nicki Minaj has welcomed her first baby! Picture: PA images

Nicki Minaj has reportedly had her baby!

Nicki Minaj has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Keneth Petty.

The ‘Anaconda’ star gave birth on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Nicki Minaj's Ex Meek Mill Posts Shady Comment Under Pregnancy Photo & She Disables Comments

Nicki Minaj gave birth in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.
Nicki Minaj gave birth in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Picture: PA images

The new mum, who broke the internet in July when she announced she was ‘preggers’ on social media, married Kenneth in a secret ceremony in 2019.

She recently opened up about her relationship during an interview on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne, saying: “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is.

“Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”

Nicki has always been open about the fact she wants to have a family and be a mother.

During an interview with Complex in 2020, she said: "In 2022, I’ll definitely be married and I’ll definitely have my two children," she predicted. "OK, I might have three."

She then went on to say she’d ‘really’ like to have a baby boy because they ‘melt’ her.

She added: "I really need a boy in my life. A baby boy. Because… I’m so attached to my little brother and I felt like that was my real son.

"And boys, they’re just so, I don’t know... My heart just melts when I see them."

It’s unclear if Nicki has given birth to a baby boy or girl, but we’ll keep you posted!

We wonder what name she will go for?

> Download Our App For All The Latest Nicki Minaj News

More News

See more More News

Test your knowledge on Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Leigh-Anne Pinnock?

Little Mix

Zayn fans are convinced he has his third album on the way

Zayn Fans Are Convinced His Third Album On The Way- Potential Title, Release Date & Collabs
Little Mix auditioned for X Factor as solo artists in 2011

WATCH: Each Of Little Mix's 2011 X Factor Auditions

Leigh-Anne and Jade Thirlwall are up for an Ethnicity Award

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shortlisted For Ethnicity Award After BLM Support
Gigi Hadid's name necklace is adorable.

Gigi Hadid Unveils Name Necklace After Welcoming Baby Daughter With Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson has been 'cooking' up new music in lockdown!

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Says He’s ‘Cooking’ Up New Music

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi