Nicki Minaj Baby: Rapper Welcomes First Child With Husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Keneth Petty.

The ‘Anaconda’ star gave birth on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The new mum, who broke the internet in July when she announced she was ‘preggers’ on social media, married Kenneth in a secret ceremony in 2019.

She recently opened up about her relationship during an interview on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne, saying: “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is.

“Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”

Nicki has always been open about the fact she wants to have a family and be a mother.

During an interview with Complex in 2020, she said: "In 2022, I’ll definitely be married and I’ll definitely have my two children," she predicted. "OK, I might have three."

She then went on to say she’d ‘really’ like to have a baby boy because they ‘melt’ her.

She added: "I really need a boy in my life. A baby boy. Because… I’m so attached to my little brother and I felt like that was my real son.

"And boys, they’re just so, I don’t know... My heart just melts when I see them."

It’s unclear if Nicki has given birth to a baby boy or girl, but we’ll keep you posted!

We wonder what name she will go for?

